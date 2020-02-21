🔥Stormzy deletes Twitter and Instagram accounts as he disappears from social media🔥

Stormzy has deleted his Twitter and Instagram without any warning to followers.

The award-winning rapper posted on his social media platforms on Thursday when he was awarded the first ever Greggs “concierge card”.

Telling his followers he he had “peaked,” the rapper revealed that the bakery chain had promised him free Greggs for life.

But later in the day, fans were surprised to find his social media accounts had been deactivated.

Stormzy performing at the Brit Awards. (Reuters)

His followers quickly started asking if the rapper had left social media, with one user saying: “What is going onnnnnn @Stormzy.”

Others added: “What’s going on with @stormzy Twitter account??” and “Has stormzy deleted his social media?”

Stormzy’s final post featured a video card Greggs had sent him, which reeled off a list of his recent achievements, including his Brit award success and Glastonbury performance, adding “now you really have it all.”

It is unknown why the 26-year-old’s accounts vanished.

The grime artist was a frequent Twitter and Instagram user, who often used his pages to interach with fans,

He was also previously embroiled in a Twitter feud with fellow rapper Wiley.

Stormzy has also been outspoken against the media on his social media platforms.

The rapper was crowned Best Male Solo Artist at the Brit Awards on Tuesday night, where he also returned to the stage for a triumphant performance.