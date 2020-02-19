🔥Stormzy dedicates Best Male Artist win to the 'incredible females' in his team at Brit Awards🔥

Stormzy has thanked the women in his team after winning Best Male Artist at the 2020 Brit Awards.

The rapper and grime star picked up the award for the second time, winning over the likes of Harry Styles and Michael Kiwanuka.

He said: “To be the best male, I have got the most incredible females in my team.

“You lot are the greatest, the best male is nothing without the best females. I love you guys. To every single person who supported me, I love you. Thank you guys.”

The Brit Awards 2020: Red Carpet – In pictures

Dave and Lewis Capaldi were also nominated in the category.

Stormzy is also nominated tonight for Song of the Year (for Vossi Bop) and Album of the Year (for Heavy is the Head).

His last album, Gang Signs and Prayer, won the Brit Award for Album of the Year in 2018.

Alongside his music career, Stormzy will also star in the upcoming adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s Noughts and Crosses, in which he plays a newly-created character for the show.

Follow live updates and highlights from the ceremony here.

Additional reporting from Press Association.