🔥Stormzy, Dave and Lewis Capaldi's backstage celebrations deserve their own Brit Award🔥

After triumphing at Tuesday night’s Brit Awards, three of the evening’s biggest winners got the celebrations started backstage.

Best Album winner Dave was being interviewed by Kiss FM when things started to get delightfully raucous as Stormzy – who had been named Best Male Solo Artists – hijacked the chat.

The Vossi Bop rapper came running over as Dave was speaking on camera and the duo then revealed they had predicted each of their wins the day before while chatting on FaceTime.

As the interviewer made a valiant effort to get things back on track, Dave gave Stormzy the microphone and left him there for a while.

Celebrations: The trio got things off to a chaotic start (@KissFMUK)

On his return, they were joined by a third musketeer: Lewis Capaldi.

The Scot won two prizes on this night, taking home Best New Artist and Best Song.

“Look at us,” Stormzy cheered. “Look at us!”

“F**king cheers,” Capaldi, who was doing nothing to dispel stereotypes with his bottle of Buckfast, replied. “Let’s get p***ed.”

The Brit Awards 2020: Show Winning Moments – In pictures

Stormzy had also got his hands on a bottle of D’USSÉ cognac which is a pretty stylish way to get the party started.

Explaining his choice of drink, he teased: “This is my good friend Jay Z’s brand. You know, Jay Z? The greatest of all-time.”

“Where’s Dave gone?” he continued. “He’s such a slippery worm, that David.”

See their full (expletive-ridden, we have to warn you) interview here.

As well as winning, all three artists gave standout performances during the ceremony with Dave’s headline-grabbing rendition of Black becoming the moment of the night.

The South Londoner performed the hit track with an additional verse, in which he criticised Boris Johnson and the media treatment of Meghan Markle.

He also paid tribute to London Bridge terror attack victims Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones.