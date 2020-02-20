🔥Stormzy becomes first owner of a Gregg's black card: "I have peaked"🔥

Stormzy has posted a hilarious video celebrating the fact he’s become the first member of Greggs’ new celebrity VIP service.

The bakery chain has designated the rapper as the first recipient of the Greggs Concierge service, an invite-only membership that grants the owner “special pastry privileges.”

Filming the ornate invite and card on his Instagram story, Stormzy said: “The game has changed forever.”

“Are you f****** mad?” Stormzy asks, as a video revealing the card says Stormzy can order “order whatever you want, wherever, whenever.”

The clip ends with a play on Stormzy’s own lyrics, saying: “Put up your big size twelves / drop us a line/ and when you roll in/ we’ll roll out”.

Sharing the video on his Twitter account, Stormzy wrote: “Are you mad… I have peaked this is brilliant.”

The box also arrived with a pair of size 12 Greggs slippers.

Celebrity black cards for food chains were first popularised by Nando’s, who offer memberships to celebrities allowing them to order unlimited chicken for themselves and five friends.

Greggs confirmed that their Concierge service is currently invite-only for “some of their biggest fans.”

Stars such as Jack Mull and Roman Kemp wre opnely envious with their replies to Stormzy’s video, with Mull saying: “Yo Greggs, hook a brother up.”

The exclusive membership is the second major win for Stormzy this week following his win for Best Male Artist at the 2020 Brit Awards on Tuesday night.

The Croydon-born grime star is heading on his European tour this week.