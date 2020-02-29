🔥Storm Jorge news LIVE: Flood-hit towns braced for strong winds and heavy rain as severe weather set to batter UK🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Heavy rain and winds of up to 60mph are set to pummel Britain this weekend, as Storm Jorge hits areas already weakened by weeks of severe weather.

Eighty-nine flood warnings are currently in place across England and Wales, with six yellow weather warnings in force across the UK.

The Met Office’s wind alert covers almost the entire country for Saturday, while rain, wind, snow and ice warning are isolated to northern regions.

Police in South Wales declared a “critical incident” following a night of extreme weather on Friday. More than 600 Welsh homes have been blighted by flooding since since the start of the month.

2020-02-29T10:16:18.860Z

Here’s the Met Office’s latest weather map of the UK, showing Jorge barreling eastwards:

2020-02-29T10:14:51.030Z

The Environment Agency has recorded rainfall of more than 120mm in parts of the UK, including the Welsh village of Treherbert, which has seen 127.2mm over the past 48 hours.

2020-02-29T10:11:18.406Z

It’s a tough start to the day for residents in Wales as they brace for a forth weekend of extreme weather:

2020-02-29T10:09:39.643Z

