🔥Storm Jorge: Critical incident declared in South Wales as Britain wakes up to yet more wind and rain🔥

Britain has woken up to yet more wind and heavy rain with more than 70 flood warnings in place and a critical incident declared as Storm Jorge looms.

Police in South Wales urged residents to stay indoors and avoid waterways as flooding and severe weather hit the area overnight, prompting officers to announce a “critical incident”.

It comes as Storm Jorge – the third named storm to hit the UK in February – was predicted to bring heavy rain and winds of up to 60mph across Britain.

There were six yellow weather warnings for rain, wind and snow in force across the country on Saturday morning, stretching from Cornwall to the north of Scotland and across to Northern Ireland.

A total of 74 flood warnings were in place across England and Wales, mostly in the South West and along the English-Welsh border, and in Yorkshire, with already flooded communities preparing for another deluge.

Large waves crash over the promenade in Folkestone, Kent (PA)

South Wales Police said: “The emergency services, jointly with local authority planning departments, local health boards, and organisations such as Natural Resources Wales and utility companies, are working continuously to ensure the safety and welfare of those affected, minimise damage to infrastructure and property, and minimise disruption.”

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service took 72 calls between 6pm on Friday and 6am on Saturday.

Superintendent Andy Kingdom said: “Indications are that the rain is set to stop and river levels will soon recede. There is still significant surface water and debris on the roads throughout the force area so we would advise people only to travel if absolutely necessary.”

Areas badly hit included Pontypridd, which was also flooded two weeks ago, and the Ely area of Cardiff.

Forecaster Emma Salter from the Met Office said rain was expected to continue until about 11am, making a “really wet start to the day”, with other “lively” weather, including strong winds.

But the worst of the wet weather will pass as lunchtime comes around, with Ms Salter adding: “Winds in some places on higher ground could reach 50-60mph, but things will start to calm down quite quickly. By 9am or 10am the rain should have cleared to the east.

Floodwaters persist in the centre of Worcester City after the River Severn burst its banks (Getty Images)

“It will be a lively system for the early risers, but most people will still be waking up to not a great day.”

Persistent snow is expected across higher ground in Scotland, where Ms Salter said up to 30cm was predicted in some places.

People have been warned to expect travel disruption on road, bus and rail routes.

The Met Office warnings persist into Sunday, with most of the country braced for more strong winds, and Scotland for yet more snow.

However, there may be some let-up as the new week begins, with the rain and wind warnings abating, leaving only the wintry showers north of the border.

Ms Salter said the Met Office encouraged people to “slow down, plan ahead and look out for each other” during the cold and stormy weather.

Storm Jorge is the fifth storm to hit the UK since December 6 last year.

England has received more than 200 per cent of its average February rainfall, according to the Environment Agency, with some areas experiencing a month’s worth of rain in 24 hours.