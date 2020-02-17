🔥Storm Dennis: Woman swept away in flood water during heavy rain is feared dead🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A woman who was swept away in flood water after Storm Dennis brought heavy rain and strong winds to the UK is feared dead, police have said.

West Mercia Police said they will be conducting a “recovery” rather than a “rescue” operation in the hunt for the woman near Tenbury, Worcestershire.

Severe alerts are in place across the county with officials warning of an “immediate risk to life”.

The storm raged across Britain on Saturday and Sunday, with a month’s worth of rain falling in torrential downpours.

A man wades through flood water towards an ambulance in a flooded street in Tenbury Wells (AFP via Getty Images)

Chief Superintendent Tom Harding of West Mercia Police said it was with a “heavy heart” that the rescue operation was called off for safety reasons on Sunday night.

Although it was launched again on Monday, he added that they are not expecting to find the woman alive.

“It was not a decision that any of the emergency services took lightly, but fire and rescue colleagues who were co-ordinating the operation took the decision as conditions became extremely challenging due to darkness and fast flowing flood water,” he said.

“The search has continued this morning, including the use of the police helicopter.

Storm Dennis has caused severe flooding in Tenbury (Getty Images)

“Sadly, however, due to the circumstances of the length of time in the water and other conditions we believe that this will now be a recovery rather than rescue operation.

“Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.”

Chief Superintendent Tom Harding also said that, as a result of their searches, a man was recovered from the water and airlifted to hospital. He currently remains in a stable condition.

West Mercia Police urged motorists not to drive through flooded roads, warning that water levels are “still high in many areas across Shropshire”.

A bin floats in flood water in a street in Tenbury (AFP via Getty Images)

The aftermath of Storm Dennis continued to cause transport chaos on Monday as train lines and roads were blocked by flooding and fallen trees.

Network Rail is assessing the repairs needed to reopen parts of the railway damaged by torrential downpours and strong winds over the weekend.

CrossCountry, Great Western Railway, Northern, South Western Railway, Southern, Thameslink and Transport for Wales were among the operators with delays and cancellations on Monday morning.

No trains could run through Mitcham Junction, south London, as the electric third rail was switched off due to flooding.

A tree in south London uprooted by Storm Dennis (PA)

Rotherham Central station was closed until at least Tuesday due to flooding.

A fault with the signalling system in the Welwyn Garden City area also caused major disruption to services between Stevenage and London Kings Cross.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “Just as with Storm Ciara last weekend, Storm Dennis has had a significant impact on the railway.

“The heavy rainfall, combined with already waterlogged ground conditions, has led to flooding in a number of areas across the network.

Pedestrians try to avoid a puddle as they walk down Oxford Street (REUTERS)

“Our engineers have been working in extremely difficult conditions throughout Sunday and overnight to clear the tracks and keep passengers moving.

“The majority of services are now running as scheduled, but we do still urge anyone travelling over the next couple of days to check before they travel at www.nationalrailenquiries.co.uk.”

London Black taxicab’s drive through a puddle on Oxford Street during Storm Dennis (REUTERS)

Meanwhile, in York, the Environment Agency said water levels on the River Ouse are set to peak on Tuesday afternoon, but at levels below those seen during the widespread flooding in the city in 2015 and 2000.

A spokesman said: “Our forecasts are currently showing the River Ouse in York will reach 4.8m on the morning of Tuesday February 18 and is likely to remain at or around this level for a couple of days afterwards.

“At this level, we expect there may be further properties flooded in York.”

Many homes flooded in 2015 when the Foss Barrier – which stops floodwater from the River Ouse washing up the smaller River Foss – had to be left open when the mechanism was inundated.

Drone images of Storm Dennis hitting Crickhowell in Wales

The barrier, which has been closed for Storm Dennis, has been upgraded over the last five years.

City of York Council leader Keith Aspden said: “We’ve deployed over 4,000 sandbags across the city and over 200 one-tonne sandbags to help the residents in the most at-risk locations.

“York is very much open for business and as we move into half-term week, we’re encouraging everyone to visit our fantastic city, which always has much to offer.”