🔥Storm Dennis: What to consider when making an insurance claim🔥

Properties across the nation have been blighted by flooding in the aftermath of Storm Dennis and Storm Ciara.

The Environment Agency issued hundreds of weather warnings up and down the country as heavy rain and strong winds pelted the nation.

Some severe alerts were also issued, meaning that there was a risk to life in certain regions.

This has left home and business owners seeking repairs, with many desperately seeking help from their insurance companies.

Below, the Standard details key points to consider for those making insurance claims…

A man wades through flood water towards an ambulance in a flooded street in Tenbury Wells (AFP via Getty Images)

Can I make a claim if my property is damaged during bad weather?

Building and contents insurance usually covers against storm damage the trouble is not everyone shares the same definition of what a storm is.

According to the Financial Ombudsman, it is a type of weather which “generally involves violent winds, usually accompanied but rain, hail or snow”.

However, insurers have their own guidelines as to what bad weather means and when someone takes out cover they are agreeing to the company’s definition.

Flooded Street in Tenbury after Storm Dennis hit the UK (PA)

Some stipulate that policyholders can only claim if the wind is over a certain speed, while others refer to a level on the Beaufort scale.

It is important to look at the specific wording of your policy to see if you meet the criteria.

What counts as storm damage?

A storm can damage your property in a lot of different ways.

Some of these might include roof tiles getting blown off, damage from a fallen tree and debris, water damage and lightning strikes.

It is important to remember you are not likely to be able to claim for things such as garden fences, hedges, and sheds unless you have a specific clause in your policy.

A tree in south London uprooted by Storm Dennis (PA)

Many agreements also exclude damage to anything outside the house unless you have specific cover.

Some insurers also won’t payout if you didn’t maintain your home. For example, if you make a water damage claim but the insurers find your gutters are already in a bad state they might not honour it.

However if your house is damaged so badly that you can’t live in it, your insurer should pay for alternative accommodation until it had been fixed.

How can you claim?

You need to contact your insurer as soon as possible.

Your provider will be able to tell you any additional things you might need to do to help your claim.

Drone images of Storm Dennis hitting Crickhowell in Wales

Take photos and record any damage along with the time and date.

Keep any damaged parts just in case the insurers want to see it.