🔥Storm Dennis tracker: Which areas were affected and what weather warnings have been issued?🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Hundreds of flood alerts and warnings brought on by Storm Dennis sill remain across the UK as the country recovers from the second named storm in week.

More than 630 alerts are still in place as communities across Britain face yet another day of flooding and disruption after being buffeted by winds and torrential rain over the weekend.

Parts of the UK were hit by winds of more than 90mph and more than a month’s worth of rain fell in 48 hours in places, while roads and railways suffered on Sunday after torrential downpours and high winds caused them to be flooded.

The situation was said to be “life-threatening” in South Wales, where the Met Office issued a red warning due to heavy rainfall and flooding risk.

Here’s what you need to know about Storm Dennis:

When did Storm Dennis hit the UK?

The Met Office warnings for Saturday (Met Office)

Storm Dennis hit the UK on Saturday with torrential wind and rain lasting through to Saturday.

Gusts of around 90mph buffeted the country over the weekend, and more than 156mm of rain fell in parts from Friday to Sunday morning.

Roads and railways were flooded, while the Environment Agency’s flood and coastal risk management executive director John Curtin said that there had been a record number of flood warnings and alerts in force.

A red warning for rain was issued for parts of Wales on Sunday, with the Met Office warning of the risk of severe flooding over the weekend.

High winds are expected to last until late Monday morning across the whole of Scotland, Northern Ireland, the north and south west of England and the majority of the coastline across Wales.

What areas of the UK were affected by Storm Dennis?

Storm Dennis – in pictures

The Environment Agency said on Sunday there had been more than 600 flood warnings and flood alerts in place across England – covering an area from Scotland’s River Tweed to the rivers of west Cornwall.

The Met Office said that winds of more than 80mph were recorded across parts of the country, with the highest measuring 91mph in Aberdaron in North Wales on Saturday.

Severe flood warnings were in place for the rivers Lymn and Steeping in Lincolnshire, as well as the River Teme in parts of Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Shropshire.

Pictures on social media show the Taff bursting its banks and flooding parts of Pontypridd, while rescue workers were using boats to get families to safety after further flooding in nearby Nantgarw.

South Wales Police said it had declared a major incident due to the flooding and severe weather.

The situation was said to be “life-threatening in South Wales” and EA’s flood and coastal risk management executive director John Curtin said that there had been a record number of flood warnings and alerts in force.

A man in his 60s died after being pulled from the River Tawe ear Trebanos Rugby Club over the weekend.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence deployed Army personnel to assist people in West Yorkshire areas badly hit by flooding during the previous weekend’s Storm Ciara.

What weather warnings has the Met Office issued?

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued on Monday morning (Met Office)

A red warning was issued for parts of Wales on Sunday morning after heavy rain brought severe flooding across the south of the country, while 230 flood warnings are in place across the UK as of Monday morning.

Five severe flood warnings are in place for the River Teme and River Wye in Eardiston, Little Hereford, Ludlo, Tenbury Wells and Blackmarstone.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place until 11am on Monday, covering a vast swathe of the country from Northern Ireland to Scotland, Wales and south west England.