🔥Storm Dennis tracker: When will it hit the UK and what weather warnings have the Met Office issued?🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Four more weather warnings have been issued with Storm Dennis to bring heavy winds and rain to the UK this weekend.

The Met Office has upgraded its weather warnings from yellow to amber across Saturday and Sunday, with heavy rains expected to bring flooding severe enough to pose a “danger to life” across the country.

It is the second storm in a week to hit the UK after Storm Ciara battered parts of the country, with gusts of nearly 100mph bringing widespread destruction and devastation.

Along with the four amber alerts, there are three large yellow warnings for strong wind and rain across a vast swathe of England, Wales and southern Scotland from 9am Saturday.

With the weather about to hit, here’s what you need to know about Storm Dennis:​

Could Storm Dennis hit the UK?

The Met Office warnings for Saturday (Met Office)

Storm Dennis has developed in the Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to track eastwards before hitting the UK over the weekend.

According to the Met Office, the weather system will pass to the north of Scotland on Saturday.

Gusts of more than 50mph are expected, with wind speeds ore more than 60mph “possible over hills, coastal areas and exposed locations”.

Storm Ciara batters UK and Ireland – In pictures

Heavy rain is also expected, bringing with it the risk of more flooding thanks to the already saturated ground.

Disruption is expected to hit transport services and power supplies while coastal areas will be affected by large waves. More than 100mm of rain could fall in some area and the conditions are likely to bring flooding to homes and businesses, causing damage to some buildings, the Met Office warned.

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is also likely, “causing danger to life”, while trains, buses and roads could be hit by closures, cancellations and delays.

Steve Ramsdale, chief meteorologist, said: “Another spell of very wet and windy ​weather is expected for Saturday, although Storm Dennis is currently not expected to be as severe as Ciara disruption is still likely.

“Our confidence in the forecast means we have been able to issue severe weather warnings well in advance, giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm.”

What weather warnings has the Met Office issued?

(Met Office)

Four amber alerts have been issued across Saturday and Sunday, with three alerts covering areas around Plymouth, Cardiff and north of Manchester for 24 hours, from 3pm Saturday.

A fourth warning for London and the south east is in place from shortly after midnight until 6pm on Sunday.

Three large yellow warnings for strong winds and heavy rain also cover all of England, Wales and southern Scotland from between 9am and midday on Saturday.

A yellow weather warning covers the entirety of the UK from 12pm on Sunday until 12pm on Monday.