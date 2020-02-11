🔥Storm Dennis tracker: Could it hit the UK and what weather warnings have the Met Office issued?🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The UK is set to be hit by more atrocious weather with Storm Dennis set to bring more wind and rain this weekend.

Brits are bracing for the second storm in a week with gusts of more than 50mph expected to land in the UK on Saturday.

Storm Dennis has been forecast to bring heavy rain which brings with it the risk of more flooding, and a yellow weather warning is in place for much of England and Wales.

Here’s what you need to know about Storm Dennis:

Could Storm Dennis hit the UK?

Saturday is covered by a yellow weather warning (Met Office)

Storm Dennis has developed in the Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to track eastwards before hitting the UK over the weekend.

According to the Met Office, the weather system will pass to the north of Scotland on Saturday.

Gusts of more than 50mph are expected, with wind speeds ore more than 60mph “possible over hills, coastal areas and exposed locations”.

Heavy rain is also expected, bringing with it the risk of more flooding thanks to the already saturated ground.

Steve Ramsdale, chief meteorologist at Met Office, said: “Another spell of very wet and windy ​weather is expected for Saturday, although Storm Dennis is currently not expected to be as severe as Ciara disruption is still likely.

“Our confidence in the forecast means we have been able to issue severe weather warnings well in advance, giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm.”

What weather warnings has the Met Office issued?

A yellow weather warning is also in place for Sunday (Met Office)

A yellow weather warning has been issued for most of England and Wales, and Brits should be aware that more are expected in the coming days.

A warning is for in place for an area around Dumfries, Kelso and Peebles from 9am on Friday.

This extends to cover the majority of England and Wales except for an area around Newcastle and Middlesbrough for both wind and rain for 12 hours from 12pm on Saturday.

A huge area around Wales, southern England, south west England and north west England are also covered by a yellow weather warning for rain from 12pm on Sunday.