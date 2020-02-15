🔥Storm Dennis strikes UK with several football fixtures postponed including Rangers vs Livingston🔥

One week after Storm Ciara brought 93mph gale-force winds, the United Kingdom is now braced for more weather chaos as the result of Storm Dennis.

Eight weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office this weekend, with the Environment Agency predicting worse flooding than seen after Ciara and wind speeds expected to reach 70mph in coastal areas.

Some parts of the country could see up to 120mm (4.7in) of rain.

Storm Ciara played havoc with the British sporting and travel schedule last Sunday, with Manchester City’s Premier League clash against West Ham among the most high-profile contests to be postponed.

The fixtures are now starting to fall to predecessor Dennis too, especially north of the border, with the Scottish Premiership matches between Rangers and Livingston and Motherwell and St Mirren both called off.

Ayr United vs Morton and Brechin City vs Annan Athletic are also off in addition to the horse racing action at Wincanton.

In England, the League One fixture between Rochdale and Tranmere has also been postponed due to the adverse weather conditions, in addition to nine matches in the National League at Fylde, Aldershot, Barnet, Barrow, Eastleigh, Halifax, Solihull Moors, Wrexham and Yeovil.

The League Two encounter between Swindon and Scunthorpe was also postponed just over an hour ahead of kick-off.

UK braces for more severe weather as Storm Dennis arrives

Swindon said: “In the interests of supporter safety, club officials have made the decision to call today’s game off as it became clear that the club could not guarantee the welfare of those in attendance, as the weather deteriorated throughout the day.”

However, the Premier League fixture between Southampton and Burnley – as well as the Championship clash between West Brom and Nottingham Forest – took place as scheduled amid swirling rain at St Mary’s.

Saturday’s other top-flight contest between Norwich City and Liverpool at Carrow Road is also set to go ahead at 5:30pm GMT as planned.