🔥Storm Dennis LIVE: Met Office issues UK 'danger to life' weather warning as Brits brace for rain and high winds🔥

Brits are facing a second weekend of tempestuous weather as Storm Dennis howls towards the country’s shores.

Following last weekend’s Storm Ciara, “danger to life” warnings have once again been issued by the Met Office.

During and in the aftermath of Ciara a man in Micheldever, Hampshire, was killed when his car was hit by a branch and a dog walker in Liverpool died when a bough fell on him.

Warnings are in place throughout the weekend, with London forecast to face the worst conditions on Sunday.

2020-02-14T09:01:29.830Z

Some train services could be disrupted over the weekend due to the bad weather.Some areas are already suffering from the previous bad weather, like Sussex, below.

2020-02-14T08:47:17.033Z

The bookmakers at Coral have it odds on that February 2020 will be the wettest February since records began.”The levels of rain that we have already had make February very likely to be the wettest ever and the forecast means we have no choice but to make it firmly odds that this month enters the record books,” said Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead.It is 1-3 for the wettest February at Coral, while 2020 to be the wettest year since records began stands at 6-4.

2020-02-14T08:29:52.076Z

A slew of weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office over the weekend.Yellow warnings for wind cover the entirety of the UK, while amber danger to life warnings for rain are in place in various areas.The regions at particular risk include the south east, south west, south Wales and the north west.