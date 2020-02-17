🔥Storm Dennis latest: Nearly £30,000 raised for flood victims in South Wales🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Nearly £30,000 has been raised in less than 24 hours in aid of those affected by severe flooding from Storm Dennis in South Wales.

The UK was battered by 90 mph winds and heavy rains on Sunday, just one week after Storm Ciara devastated properties and disrupted transport across the country.

In some of the areas worst-hit by Storm Dennis, people were evacuated from their homes by lifeboat and taken to emergency rescue centres.

Roads remain blocked by floods and landslips but Natural Resources Wales said the severe flood warnings have been downgraded to flood warnings.

Some of the worst-hit areas were in South Wales (Getty Images)

Local businesses are collecting donations for people who have lost everything and more than a dozen online fundraising appeals have been launched – raising nearly £30,000 in less than 24 hours.

Taff’s Well rugby club opened its doors to offer hot showers, food and drink but since then has become a collection point for essential items, such as toiletries and bedding.

A local building firm was also dropping off a large amount of sand for residents needing sandbags in Treorchy and Pentre.

Severe fllooding in Nantgarw, Wales as Storm Dennis hit the UK. (PA)

Residents brought shovels and brushes to help clear away flood water and mud from one street in Treorchy.

Plaid Cymru AM Leanne Wood, who represents the Rhondda in the National Assembly for Wales, said: “The way communities in the Rhondda have pulled together, in adversity, to help those in need, has been absolutely astounding.”

Drone images of Storm Dennis hitting Crickhowell in Wales

And the Labour MP for the Rhondda, Chris Bryant, said: “Seeing the floods devastate our communities is truly heartbreaking.

“Homes and businesses across the Rhondda have been affected by the winds and rain of Storm Dennis and many families will have lost everything.

“We’ve been inundated with offers of support and help. At present the emergency services are advising volunteers to stay safe but will require support in the aftermath.”

The Welsh Hearts charity in Tonypandy is accepting clothes and bedding and the Plaid Cymru offices in Ystrad and Porth are collecting towels, tools and non-perishable food.

Meanwhile, the toogoodtowaste recycling charity in Rhondda Cynon Taf is collecting second-hand furniture.

One local business, Bragdy Twt Lol, also known as The Trefforest Brewery, has been forced to suspend production because of the floods, which have caused at least £10,000 damage.