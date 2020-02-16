🔥Storm Dennis latest LIVE: Met Office issues rare red weather warning as Brits brace for second day of disruption🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning as Storm Dennis batters Britain for a second day.

Roads have been shut and railway lines flooded on Sunday morning as large parts of the country were lashed with rain and strong winds.

The situation was said to be “life-threatening” in South Wales, where the Met Office issued the red warning.

At about 7am on Sunday there were 198 flood warnings, meaning immediate action is required, and 326 flood alerts warning people to be prepared, covering an area from Scotland’s River Tweed to the rivers of west Cornwall.

Live Updates

2020-02-16T08:40:49.296Z

Met Office issues advice over what to expect from red warning

2020-02-16T08:39:55.620Z

A rare red weather warning has been issued in south Wales as Brits brace for another day of adverse weather.

2020-02-15T22:18:02.866Z

2020-02-15T22:16:39.740Z

Two Scottish Premiership matches were called off, with Rangers v Livingston and Motherwell v St Mirren falling foul of the conditions along with Ayr United v Greenock Morton in the Championship.

2020-02-15T21:47:59.190Z

A deployment of 75 soldiers from the 4th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland, has been supporting the Environment Agency’s efforts in Calderdale, West Yorkshire.For a second weekend in a row, the area was expecting floods with the soldiers helping to prepare defences and assist with warning residents or potential rescues if necessary.

2020-02-15T20:13:37.113Z

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) issued flood warnings and advice for residents in the Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, South Lanarkshire and South Ayrshire.Some residents in Abington, South Lanarkshire, had used sandbags to stop the heavy rain and flooding seeping over from the road onto the pavements.A yellow wind warning is in place for all of Scotland from 10am on Sunday until 12pm on Monday, with gusts of up to 70mph expected at times.

2020-02-15T19:48:28.216Z

On Saturday evening, ScotRail posted a statement on Twitter advising against travelling in parts of the country because of disruption on a number of lines.It said: “£StormDennis We’re advising customers in the West of Scotland NOT TO TRAVEL due to the severe disruption.”Unused tickets will be refunded in full at the point of purchase.”Rail tickets were also being accepted by First Bus in some areas as an alternative means of travel.The weather lead to replacement buses in areas including between Perth and Inverness, Dumbarton and Helensburgh, and Kilwinning and Largs/Ardrossan Harbour.

2020-02-15T19:22:41.530Z

People in the west of Scotland have been advised against travelling by train as Storm Dennis continued to cause disruption across the country.Ferry services and football games were also cancelled on Saturday with harsh rain, heavy flooding and high winds sweeping across the country on Saturday night.Southern parts of Scotland were under an amber warning for rain from midday to 8pm on Saturday, with a yellow wind and rain warning also in place to 9pm.

2020-02-15T18:36:46.153Z

Around 3,000 properties have been left without power and a small number of flights from Dublin airport cancelled.Storm Dennis has brought very wet and windy weather across Northern Ireland and the Republic.

2020-02-15T16:49:50.390Z

A second body has been pulled from the sea near Kent, police confirmed.Officers were called to Herne Bay at 12.15pm on Saturday, and a man was declared dead at the scene. Next of kin are aware.It is a separate incident to the large search-and-rescue operation off the coast of Margate.

2020-02-15T15:50:10.960Z

Also flooding in the Severn and Wye area:

2020-02-15T15:42:32.773Z

The storm is causing flooding in Devon:

2020-02-15T15:28:09.356Z

What to do during a storm:

2020-02-15T15:09:33.683Z

The distress call is believed to have come from B Gas Margrethe, a 99-metre Maltese tanker that had been anchored off the coast of Margate.

2020-02-15T14:58:20.816Z

A distress call was received by the coastguard at 5.41am and an extensive search of the area began.A coastguard spokesman said: “At around 1pm, after many hours of searching, a body was sadly found in the water by the RNLI Margate lifeboat and has been brought to shore.”

2020-02-15T14:58:01.770Z

Lifeboats and the coastguard helicopter had been scouring the sea near Margate Harbour after reports of a man overboard, HM Coastguard said.HMS Westminster was also believed to have responded to a relay call, and is in the area, according to ship-tracking data.

2020-02-15T14:56:43.563Z

Body recovered off UK coast