🔥Storm Dennis latest LIVE: Met Office issues eight warnings with strong winds and heavy rain set to batter country🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Met Office has issued eight weather warnings this weekend with Storm Dennis set to batter the UK.

This includes amber warnings from midday on Saturday over southern Scotland, northern England, Wales and part of the southwest saying that flooding could cause a danger to life.

The Environment Agency has said flooding is likely to be worse than under last weekend’s Storm Ciara due to rain falling on already saturated ground.

Wind speeds are expected to reach 70mph in coastal areas while some parts of the country could see up to 120mm (4.7in) of rain.

More follows…

Live Updates

2020-02-15T08:26:35.756Z

BA hopes majority of flights will go ahead ‘as planned’A spokesman for British Airways said:

The majority of our flights are planned to operate as planned, but, like all airlines flying to and from the UK today, we are experiencing some disruption due to the stormy weather conditions.We are merging a small number of Heathrow short-haul flights to the same destination and using larger aircraft where possible to minimise disruption.Customers can check ba.com for the latest flight information.

2020-02-15T08:14:08.693Z

Storm ‘has been rapidly developing overnight’

2020-02-15T08:08:56.823Z

Brits braced for Dennis The UK is braced for widespread weather disruption for the second weekend in a row as Storm Dennis barrels towards the country.Heavy rain and strong winds are expected from Saturday morning and are likely to affect transport links and trigger floods.Wind speeds are forecast to reach 70mph along coastlines while some parts of the country could witness up to 120mm (4.7in) of rain.

2020-02-14T22:14:42.540Z

That’s all for our live updates tonight, check back tomorrow for the latest.

2020-02-14T21:04:11.560Z

Latest from the Met Office…

2020-02-14T20:49:14.190Z

Carpenter inundated with messages… because his name’s Storm DennissA cabinet maker from North Yorkshire has inundated with messages – because his name is Storm Denniss. The weather system Storm Dennis is forecast to batter large swathes of the country this weekend , with 70mph winds and up to 140mm (5.5in) of rain in some areas. Mr Denniss, from Whitby, said he is not offended by the messages and can see the funny side.

2020-02-14T20:20:05.473Z

Plans are already afoot to consider rearranging any important races lost to Storm Dennis this weekend.Ascot, Haydock, Wincanton and Exeter are all due to host cards with vital races as the season builds towards the Cheltenham Festival and Grand National meeting.On the back of last weekend’s Storm Ciara, the Exeter meeting has already been rearranged once, with another bout of heavy rain and strong winds due to batter the country.Inspections have been called at multiple tracks and the British Horseracing Authority is poised to take action should any feature races fall to the weather.

2020-02-14T16:26:12.936Z

Storm Dennis could be worse than Ciara, an expert has warned, as Britain braces for a “perfect storm” of heavy rain, strong winds and melting snow. The new named weather front is set to batter large swathes of Britain this weekend, with 70mph winds and up to 140mm (5.5inches) of rain in some areas.Read more below:

2020-02-14T15:13:31.503Z

Waves could reach around eight metres in Devon and Cornwall this weekend.

2020-02-14T14:28:34.300Z

Ahead of the frigid conditions this weekend, experts are warning dog walkers of the dangers that salt can have on their pups.The crystals can irritate the pooch’s paws, and also lead to excessive salt consumption if the dog licks itself clean.Owners are advised to wash their pet’s paws and limit themselves to short but frequent walks if needs be.Dr Karlien Heyrman, Head of Pets at Pets at Home, said: Regardless of the weather, dogs do need to be walked regularly, but there are hidden dangers associated with the bitter weather and grit salt in particular, that we want owners to be aware of.We urge dog owners to keep an eye on the weather in their area and plan your dog walks around it and keep your dog on a lead at all times. It might be better to take two or three shorter walks to avoid being out in the wet weather for a prolonged period of time.

2020-02-14T14:19:22.080Z

Flood defences are being put in place in Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire. The village was battered by flood waters last weekend during Storm Ciara.

2020-02-14T13:40:00.136Z

There are now plans to shut the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk.

2020-02-14T12:57:05.620Z

Fire and Rescue officers are pictured trudging along a flooded road near Musbury, Devon;

2020-02-14T12:35:32.900Z

The Environment Agency has warned of a “heightened risk of flooding” across much of southern, central and northern England this weekend.It has now issued 12 flood warnings for England – where flooding is “expected” – and 97 flood alerts, where flooding is “possible”.Flood defences will be in operation, and additional temporary flood barriers were installed in Shropshire and Lancashire on Friday ahead of the anticipated deluge.Caroline Douglass, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said:We have teams out across England today continuing to prepare for the severe weather that we are expecting over the weekend.The above-average rainfall that we have seen since the autumn means that we’ll be seeing rain falling on already wet ground, leading to an increased risk of flooding.”

2020-02-14T12:12:44.010Z

Flood defenses are being put in place.

2020-02-14T11:40:13.600Z

Parks in London are closing because of Storm Dennis.

2020-02-14T11:36:51.293Z

Sports fixtures are being called off across the country – no word yet on the professional fixtures.Racecourses – including Ascot – are going to need inspection after last weeks downpours.

2020-02-14T10:51:13.686Z

Storm Dennis is building over the North Atlantic.

2020-02-14T10:20:00.796Z

Network Rail are also warning about the dangers of having a subsequent weekend of stormy conditions.Network Rail passenger director Jake Kelly said:Storm Ciara dumped a month-and-a-half of rain on us last weekend, leaving ground waterlogged and rivers swollen.We had a lot of flooding in the North West and a lot of it disrupted the railway, for example at Todmorden and Caldew near Carlisle.With Storm Dennis set to bring more high winds and further rainfall this Saturday and Sunday, we’re preparing for more of the same.

2020-02-14T09:31:50.706Z

The Canal & Rivers Trust are warning that the saturated ground could lead to flooding.