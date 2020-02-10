🔥Storm Ciara latest LIVE: Met Office issues further weather warnings with morning disruption expected on trains and roads🔥

News

UK

Britons are now bracing for wind and snow

Forecasters have issued weather warnings across the UK as the country recovers from the battering handed out by Storm Ciara.

Alerts for snow, ice and wind are in place across most of Scotland and vast swathes of northern England, with areas as far south as Stoke-on-Trent braced for flurries.

The trailing gales of Storm Ciara are expected to lash the south coast throughout the day, with the southeast in particular braced for strong winds .

It comes as more than 20,000 people were left without power overnight after the inclement weather front swept across Great Britain.

Follow our live updates below…

Live Updates

2020-02-10T06:55:00.033Z

More than 20,000 people spent Sunday night without power following Storm Ciara.

2020-02-09T20:41:37.710Z

The glass roof of East Croydon’s tram stop has been shattered by the wind:

2020-02-09T20:23:10.550Z

We’re in for a bright but windy and showery Monday morning rush hour, according to the Met’s latest forecast:

2020-02-09T18:35:07.350Z

Around 12,779 residents in the East and West Midlands, the South-West and South Wales do not have any electricity, Western Power Distribution​ has confirmed.In the UK as a whole about 118,000 people were without power as of 4pm.Energy companies said they had reconnected 421,000 customers since the storm hit and work is continuing to restore electricity to the remaining homes.Waves crash into the wall at Porthleven in Cornwall, as Storm Ciara pummels the British coastline

2020-02-09T18:08:53.186Z

A volunteer lifeboat crew ventured out into storm force weather at Margate in Kent this afternoon after a member of the public reported a black object in the sea.Nick Smith, deputy launching authority for Margate Lifeboat said the “atrocious weather conditions” meant there was “real concern”.However, when a seal was spotted in the water it became apparent that the call was a false alarm and the RNLI lifeboat returned to station.Mr Smith said: “We would like to thank those who called the coastguard. We are always prepared to investigate what could be a false alarm rather than assume as such and delay response to a genuine distress situation.”

2020-02-09T17:45:36.940Z

A car has been crushed by falling bricks in Broadstairs, Kent, BBC South East reports.

2020-02-09T16:58:10.070Z

Thousands are without power in Lancashire owing to damage to power lines.

2020-02-09T16:56:06.063Z

The Association of British Insurers has advised anyone facing major damage or flooding to “only return to your home or business when it is safe to do so.”It reminds people to keep any receipts for emergency repairs, as this will form part of a claim.If your home is uninhabitable while repairs are being carried out, your insurer will arrange for and pay the cost of any alternative temporary accommodation you may need.Commercial polices will cover damage to premises and the stock. Business interruption cover (which may be included or purchased separately) will cover additional trading costs, such as hiring temporary alternative trading premises if necessary.”The association adds that “comprehensive motor insurance covers the cost of repairing or replacing vehicles damaged by storms.”

2020-02-09T16:53:32.500Z

Part of a cafe and guest house has collapsed into a river as Storm Ciara battered Scotland with high winds and heavy rain.Police were called to Bridge House Guest House and Sonia’s Bistro in Hawick in the Borders at around 9.30am on Sunday to reports of structural damage.Footage posted on social media showed a wall of the building collapsing into the fast-flowing River Teviot leaving the rooms inside exposed.Emergency services said the building on Sandbed had been evacuated and there were no reports of any injuries.An amber warning of heavy rain was in force between 2am and 10am on Sunday in the Borders while flood warnings were also in place.A police spokesman said: “At around 9.30am on Sunday police in Hawick were made aware of structural damage to the Bridge House guest house.“Officers attended and helped the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at the scene.“The building has been evacuated and there are no injuries.”The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued 15 flood alerts and 64 flood warnings including several in the Borders.

2020-02-09T16:51:07.953Z

Network Rail is thanking passengers on a train from Faversham to Victoria for “staying calm” after a tree fell on the tracks.Southeastern Rail tweeted that another train was on the way to rescue passengers:

2020-02-09T16:23:11.820Z

Large waves and sea spray caused by Storm Ciara hit vehicles being driven along the seafront in Newhaven:

2020-02-09T16:22:00.250Z

Cars are seen submerged as flood water covers the roads and car parks in Mytholmroyd:

2020-02-09T16:18:04.600Z

The railway mayhem continues with fallen trees and flooding causing severe delays and cancellations:

2020-02-09T16:04:49.580Z

Firefighters begin work to clear flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland:

2020-02-09T16:03:53.500Z

A fallen tree on power lines in Newborough near Peterborough:

2020-02-09T15:50:23.453Z

Police have cordoned off a part of Woking town centre after reports of debris falling from a building.A Surrey Police spokesman said members of the public are being asked to avoid the area around Enterprise Place while the building is secured.He said:We’ve cordoned off an area near Enterprise Place in Woking following reports of debris falling from a building due to the high wind this morning.At this time nobody has been hurt but we request that members of the public avoid the area for the time being while we secure the building.If you live nearby, please stay indoors until we have made the area safe.

2020-02-09T15:41:18.786Z

School shut due to damageA school in East Sussex has announced it will be closed on Monday after Storm Ciara caused “significant damage” to the school building.King’s School in Hove will instead aim to reopen on Tuesday, according to a message on its website.The message says:The high winds from Storm Ciara have caused significant damage to the school building which needs to be made safe by contractors before the school can safely open to students and staff.