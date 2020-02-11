🔥Storm Ciara latest: Emergency aid for worst hit areas after severe conditions spark floods and power outages🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Britons in areas worst hit by Storm Ciara are receiving emergency aid as they battle to recover from the effects of the severe weather.

The Government activated an emergency financial package to support communities in West Yorkshire, Cumbria and Lancashire in the aftermath of the storm.

It comes after a motorist was killed by a falling tree and forecasters warned of “hazardous” weather ahead after Ciara struck at the weekend.

Areas severely affected by the storm can, under the Government’s Bellwin scheme, apply for support for rest centres, temporary accommodation and staff overtime.

Storm Ciara swept across the country on Sunday and left thousands without power.

Homes were evacuated, buildings were damaged and sporting fixtures postponed.

It brought 97mph gusts to the Needles in the Isle of Wight and rainfall levels of 178mm were recorded at Honister Pass in Cumbria.

Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers told MPs more than 500 properties are believed to have been flooded during Storm Ciara.

The number is expected to rise further.

She told the Commons: “Particularly severe impacts have been felt in Yorkshire along the River Calder, in Lancashire along the River Ribble, in Great Manchester along the Irwell and in Appleby on the Eden.”

Cars drive through floodwater as hurricane-force winds and rain hit Manchester (Reuters)

She added: “The latest number of properties confirmed to have been flooded are 40 in Cumbria, 100 in Lancashire, 150 in Greater Manchester and 260 in Yorkshire.”

The Bellwin announcement comes after Hampshire Police said a motorist was killed as he drove his Mercedes on the A33 from Winchester to Micheldever and a tree toppled on to his car just before 4pm on Sunday.

The driver, a 58-year-old man, of Micheldever, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hampshire Police said: “His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”

Flights, ferries and trains all faced disruption as the UK struggled to recover from Sunday’s storm.

Heavy snow has started to fall in some regions and forecasters are warning of the possibility of lightning in the heaviest snow showers.

A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued for parts of the Midlands and eastern England.

Snow began to fall across parts of the north Midlands and the south Pennines on Monday afternoon, according to the Met Office.

A yellow warning for heavy snow and strong winds is in place for Northern Ireland and most of Scotland.

And a yellow warning of snow and ice is in force for north-west England through to Tuesday.

There is also a yellow snow and ice warning covering these regions on Wednesday, as snow showers and icy stretches could cause further disruption.

Forecasters said some areas could see blizzards with up to 20cm of snow.

There were also 70 flood warnings in place across the country on Monday as of 10.15pm.

More than 20,000 homes were left without power overnight as Storm Ciara whipped across the country.

Western Power Distribution – which covers the Midlands, the South West and South Wales – said around 4,000 homes were without power by Monday at 4pm, while UK Power Networks said it had 3,950 properties across the east of England without a supply.

Heavy downpours and wind saw a huge sinkhole open up in a garden in Belfield, Rochdale. Amanda Webster spotted turf falling down into a big sinkhole which had flowing water at the bottom.

A motorist had a lucky escape when their Toyota car went into a sinkhole in Hatch Road, in Pilgrims Hatch, Brentwood, Essex, where six properties had to be evacuated due to the unstable ground.

Parts of the West Yorkshire communities of Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge, which was devastated by flooding four years ago, were also deluged.

River levels peaked on Sunday just below the record levels of the 2015 Boxing Day floods which caused millions of pounds of damage to houses and businesses right along the Calder Valley.

More than £30 million has been spent on flood defences in Mytholmroyd since the 2015 deluge.

Early reports from the village were that some of the new defences held but many homes were still inundated.

A man looks out to the sea as a large wave crashes over the barrier onto the promenade in Blackpool (AFP via Getty Images)

Flooding affected large sections of the River Calder and River Aire in West Yorkshire.

The main bridge at Elland was also closed for structural assessments after a large shipping container hit it and lodged underneath.

Network Rail said that thousands of engineers had “battled horrendous conditions” throughout Sunday and overnight into Monday in a bid to clear tracks and repair damage after strong winds blew tress, sheds, roofs and trampolines and other debris on to the railway. Overhead power lines were also brought down.

The West Coast Main Line was suspended between Carlisle and Glasgow due to flooding at Caldew Viaduct, Cumbria.

Speed restrictions were put in place on several routes, meaning journeys took longer than normal and frequencies were reduced.

Airlines operating to and from UK airports were also affected by the weather conditions, with more than 100 flights cancelled.

British Airways and easyJet appeared to be the worst affected, although several other airlines also cancelled flights.