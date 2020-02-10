🔥Storm Ciara latest: Commuters face travel disruption as aftermath of storm brings train cancellations and poor driving conditions🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Commuters face travel delays across the UK on Monday morning with the nation still reeling from Storm Ciara.

Train passengers are being advised to check with operators before travelling as there are likely to be some cancellations to early trains after Network Rail engineers worked through the night to assess the damage.

There are already numerous reports of rail disruption, including trains on the TransPennine Express between Preston and Edinburgh being suspended due to flooding at Carlisle.

Motorists are also warned to take care with continued disruption to the road network and tricky driving conditions likely to continue into rush hour.

Storm Ciara batters UK and Ireland – In pictures

And airports around the country on Sunday night told travellers to check their flight with their airline due to the continuing bad weather conditions.

British Airways said in a statement there will be a “minor knock-on effect” to Monday’s schedule.

A flooded car is pictured in Mytholmroyd, northern England (AFP via Getty Images)

“We’re getting in touch with those affected, and have brought in extra customer teams to help them with a range of options including a full refund or an alternative flight between now and Thursday,” the airline said.

“Any customer flying short-haul to or from Heathrow or Gatwick, can also choose to make changes to their travel plans if they would prefer to fly another time.”

Flights, ferries and trains all saw cancellations and delays on Sunday (AFP via Getty Images)

Flights, ferries and trains all saw cancellations and delays on Sunday, while drivers faced treacherous conditions with floodwater, fallen trees and other debris closing roads.

Some 539,000 people experienced a power cut on Sunday with 118,000 left without power by 4pm across the whole of the UK, according to Energy Networks.

As of 5am on Monday, UK Power Networks reported more than 18,500 properties across the east and southeast of England were still without power while Western Power Distribution said more than 2,800 homes were in the dark.

Parts of the UK continue to brace for blizzards and up to 20cm of snow in the wake of the storm, with travel disruption set to continue.

Some areas saw a month and a half’s rainfall in just 24 hoursb(AFP via Getty Images)

Some areas saw a month and a half’s rainfall in just 24 hours and gusts of more than 90mph swept across the country on Sunday.

More than 200 flood warnings were issued across England on Sunday, with the town of Appleby-in-Westmorland, in Cumbria, severely hit.

The River Irwell burst its banks at Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, while areas including Blackpool, Whalley, Longton and Rossendale, were affected by flooding in Lancashire.

The fastest gusts of 97 miles per hour were recorded on the Isle of Wight on Sunday, with 93 miles per hour winds hitting Aberdaron, a village at the tip of the Llyn Peninsula.

Inland, Manchester Airport recorded gusts of 86 miles per hour, while 178mm of rain fell in Honister Pass, in Cumbria, in the 24 hours to 4pm on Sunday – around one-and-a-half times the average February rainfall of 112mm.

