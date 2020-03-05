stocks-renew-slide-on-concerns-of-severe-coronavirus-hit

🔥Stocks renew slide on concerns of severe coronavirus hit🔥

News Uncategorized
mariya smith0

By Irina Ivanova

March 5, 2020 / 9: 52 AM
/ MoneyWatch

Stocks are falling again on Thursday as the economic impact of the global coronavirus spread becomes clearer.

The Dow fell more than 600 points, or 2.5%, to 26,414 shortly after markets opened on Thursday. The S&P 500 declined 2.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2%, erasing half of their gains from Wednesday’s rally.
The Institute of International Finance predicted that U.S. economic growth would slow to 1.3% this year and that global expansion could hit its lowest level since the 2008 financial crisis. 

Coronavirus: The Race to Respond ›

More in Coronavirus: The Race to Respond

A United Nations report released on Wednesday found that the impact of the novel coronavirus spread could cost the global economy as much as $50 billion.
This is a developing story.

Related Posts

england-xv-vs-ireland:-manu-tuilagi-returns-as-eddie-jones-makes-four-changes

🔥England XV vs Ireland: Manu Tuilagi returns as Eddie Jones makes four changes🔥

John koli
you-won’t-‘bully-me’:-democratic-presidential-contender-bloomberg-to-trump

You won’t ‘bully me’: Democratic presidential contender Bloomberg to Trump

mariya smith
man-utd-star-bruno-fernandes-will-&apos;control-games&apos;-when-he-adapts-to-premier-league,-says-dimitar-berbatov

Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes will 'control games' when he adapts to Premier League, says Dimitar Berbatov

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *