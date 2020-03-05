🔥Stocks renew slide on concerns of severe coronavirus hit🔥
By Irina Ivanova
March 5, 2020 / 9: 52 AM
/ MoneyWatch
Stocks are falling again on Thursday as the economic impact of the global coronavirus spread becomes clearer.
The Dow fell more than 600 points, or 2.5%, to 26,414 shortly after markets opened on Thursday. The S&P 500 declined 2.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2%, erasing half of their gains from Wednesday’s rally.
The Institute of International Finance predicted that U.S. economic growth would slow to 1.3% this year and that global expansion could hit its lowest level since the 2008 financial crisis.
Coronavirus: The Race to Respond ›
More in Coronavirus: The Race to Respond
A United Nations report released on Wednesday found that the impact of the novel coronavirus spread could cost the global economy as much as $50 billion.
This is a developing story.