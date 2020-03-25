🔥Stocks rally for second day after mammoth $2 trillion US stimulus package is finally passed by Congress🔥

STOCK markets around the world rallied for the second day running after a $2 trillion US stimulus package finally passed through Congress.

Despite reports that the coronavirus is surging through some major cities, including New York, major markets built on yesterday’s boost.

Asian markets led the way, with Tokyo up 7% and Seoul up 6%.

In London the FTSE 100 added nearly 200 points, up 3.6% at 5638. Some dismissed this as a mere “dead cat bounce” but there were small signs of confidence returning following extraordinary moves by central banks.

The high level of turbulence in markets is good for investment banks and traders. Revenues from commissions are likely to rocket given daily fluctuations, which see investors continually shifting their positions.

Gerard Cassidy at RBC told the FT: “Equity volumes have been ‘off the charts’.”

Such volumes and swings have not been seen since the 2008 financial crisis.

Some major investors remain highly cautious.

Emiel van den Heiligenberg, head of asset allocation at Legal & General Investment, advised: “As central bankers and governments unveil increasingly powerful measures to mitigate the economic and financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak, many investors are asking: is now the time to buy the dip in equities? We believe the answer is “no” – for now – and are increasing our cautious tactical stance on stocks.”

Tom Stevenson, investment director at fund manager Fidelity International, said of the two-day rally: “When markets are falling, you get these big rallies but you shouldn’t get stuck on that. They do bounce around in these situations.”

Early signs were that Wall Street was set to extend its own gains. US stock futures were up on Wednesday morning.

German shares jumped 3.7% after posting their best day since 2008 on Tuesday, while Europe’s fear gauge fell for the fifth day in a row as a modicum of calm returned to financial markets.

The Vix fell 3.5% to 59.45.

“The Vix … most certainly needs to fall below 30 and only then the real buyers return,” said Stephen Innes, a markets strategist at AxiCorp.

“Ultimately none of that will happen until the data has bottomed and signs of life emerge around the world.”

The battered oil price showed some life. Brent crude was up 2% to $27.7 a barrel, still far off the level at which big oil companies are profitable.