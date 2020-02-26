🔥Stocks extend slide as Trump downplays coronavirus fears🔥

Is the U.S. ready for a coronavirus outbreak?

Stocks are losing momentum in afternoon trading, extending a five-day slide triggered by growing fears that the coronavirus outbreak could stall U.S. and global economic growth.

After financial markets rose earlier in the day’s session, the Dow was down 140 points, or 0.5%, to 26,941 as of 1:45 p.m. Eastern time. The broader S&P 500 fell 14 points, or 0.4%, to 3,114, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq traded flat. The Dow shed a total of more than 1,900 points on Monday and Tuesday, slicing more than 6% from the index’s value. Over the last four trading sessions, stocks in the U.S. have lost a total of $2.1 trillion in value.As Wall Street tries to gauge the potential hit to consumers and businesses from the disease, officially called COVAD-19, President Donald Trump suggested that fears of the disease are overblown, tweeting that the “USA is in great shape.” The White House has sought to reassure investors that the U.S. is prepared to contain the coronavirus, with Mr. Trump blaming fears about the disease on media outlets “doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus [sic] look as bad as possible, including panicking markets.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday it expects coronavirus to spread in the U.S. and asked Americans to prepare. “Many view the United States as unable to contain an outbreak, which means we will see a belated and forceful reaction of the White House to re-establish the narrative,” Nordea Investment Funds analyst Sebastien Galy said in a research note. “This is an election year after all and the impact on airline stocks is predictable.”

Low Ratings Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) & @CNN are doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible. Likewise their incompetent Do Nothing Democrat comrades are all talk, no action. USA in great shape! @CDCgov…..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2020

The disease’s spread in Europe has prompted investors and economists to reassess the outbreak’s potential economic impact, with Italy reporting a 45% single-day increase in infections. Italian officials reported 10 deaths and 322 confirmed coronavirus cases. The global tally of patients now stands above 80,000, and the death toll is approaching 3,000.”The spike in new cases outside China broadens and lengthens the potential impact” on stocks in the U.S., UBS analysts said in a report.Underpricing the risks?U.S. businesses ranging from Apple to United Airlines have warned that the disease will hurt their financial results, partly due to the impact from China, the country with the largest number of coronavirus cases. China’s measures to slow the disease’s spread, including a quarantine for the industrial hub of Wuhan, are likely to affect supply chains for U.S. businesses, said Capital Group analysts.”I believe the equity market is underpricing the supply chain disruptions that are now building,” said Stephen Green, a Capital Group economist based in Hong Kong. “We still have a long way to go in terms of people getting back to work in the big cities, and local governments are under a lot of pressure to get their economies going again.”

U.S. economy takes hit in wake of coronavirus spread

The disease could lead to a $50 billion drag on U.S. GDP this year, according to Oxford Economics. But a global pandemic would deliver a deeper blow to the U.S. economy, the research firm said in a report.

“Coronavirus fears will remain front and center for markets as economic data continues to play second fiddle to global fears,” TD Securities analysts told investors in a note.