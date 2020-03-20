🔥Stocking up on soap? There’s a run on handmade bars, too. Try ‘Bulgarian Rose’🔥

Posted by — March 20, 2020 in News Leave a reply
stocking-up-on-soap?-there’s-a-run-on-handmade-bars,-too.-try-‘bulgarian-rose’

Stocking up on soap? There’s a run on handmade bars, too. Try ‘Bulgarian Rose’

1 of 5

Bags rest on the corner of the table for customers to select a variety of soaps to buy Sammysoap in Kirkwood, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. All of the soaps are vegan and handmade. Photo by Rachel Ellis. rellis@post-dispatch.com.

Chris Moritz, soap maker, pours a finished solution of soap into a large bin to harden at Sammysoap in Kirkwood, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The soap usually sits in a bin to warm up overnight before it is cut into blocks and sold. Photo by Rachel Ellis. rellis@post-dispatch.com.

You May Also Like

pitt-addresses-technology-concerns-ahead-of-start-of-online-classes

Pitt addresses technology concerns ahead of start of online classes

the-outbreak:-a-commuter’s-guide-to-being-alone

The Outbreak: A commuter’s guide to being alone

stocking-up-on-soap?-there’s-a-run-on-artisanal-bars,-too.-try-‘bulgarian-rose’

🔥Stocking up on soap? There’s a run on artisanal bars, too. Try ‘Bulgarian Rose’🔥

out-of-state-slu-student-tests-positive-for-covid-19

🔥Out-of-state SLU student tests positive for COVID-19🔥

About the Author: syed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *