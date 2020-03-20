🔥Stocking up on soap? There’s a run on artisanal bars, too. Try ‘Bulgarian Rose’🔥

Posted by — March 20, 2020 in News Leave a reply
stocking-up-on-soap?-there’s-a-run-on-artisanal-bars,-too.-try-‘bulgarian-rose’

Stocking up on soap? There’s a run on artisanal bars, too. Try ‘Bulgarian Rose’

1 of 5

Bags rest on the corner of the table for customers to select a variety of soaps to buy Sammysoap in Kirkwood, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. All of the soaps are vegan and handmade. Photo by Rachel Ellis. rellis@post-dispatch.com.

Chris Moritz, soap maker, pours a finished solution of soap into a large bin to harden at Sammysoap in Kirkwood, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The soap usually sits in a bin to warm up overnight before it is cut into blocks and sold. Photo by Rachel Ellis. rellis@post-dispatch.com.

You May Also Like

out-of-state-slu-student-tests-positive-for-covid-19

🔥Out-of-state SLU student tests positive for COVID-19🔥

brazil-bars-certain-foreigners,-allows-americans,-as-coronavirus-spreads

🔥Brazil bars certain foreigners, allows Americans, as coronavirus spreads🔥

whole-foods’-new-york-employee-tests-positive-for-coronavirus

🔥Whole Foods’ New York employee tests positive for coronavirus🔥

california-governor-issues-sweeping-statewide-‘stay-at-home’-order-over-coronavirus

🔥California governor issues sweeping statewide ‘stay at home’ order over coronavirus🔥

About the Author: syed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *