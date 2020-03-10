stock-markets-plunge-and-lawmakers-begin-to-self-quarantine-after-coronavirus-contact

🔥Stock markets plunge and lawmakers begin to self-quarantine after coronavirus contact🔥

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday saw its worst trading day since 2008 thanks to an oil price war and fears of the spread of coronavirus across the world. Associated Press White House reporter Jill Colvin, Wall Street Journal congressional reporter Natalie Andrews and New York Times Federal Reserve and economic reporter Jeanna Smialek spoke to CBSN’s “Red & Blue” about the unfolding situation in Washington.

