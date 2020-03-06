🔥Stock market takes another plunge as infection fears wipe £36bn off shares🔥

The stock market ended another dramatic rollercoaster week with a renewed plunge on coronavirus fears that wiped £36 billion off the value of Britain’s biggest quoted companies.

The FTSE-100 index of leading shares slumped 143.97 points, or 2.15 per cent, to stand at 6,561.46 by late morning with no end in sight to the most volatile period in the City since the 2008 financial crisis.

The latest slide meant that the blue-chip index ended the week down having previously recovered some of the ground lost in last week’s £200 billion wipe-out.

It followed a night of heavy falls on Asian markets and another day of carnage on Wall Street with the Dow Jones industrial average plummeting by 969.58 points, or 3.6 per cent, to 26,121.28 yesterday.

City economists have slashed forecasts for economic growth this year with US investment bank Goldman Sachs warning that disruption could push Britain to the brink of recession.

Russ Mould, investment director at brokers AJ Bell, said: “Non-stop news headlines about the spread of coronavirus has caused investors to be very concerned about a global recession. This tension is likely to remain front and centre until we get some evidence that the virus can be contained.”

Meanwhile cinema chain Cineworld said there was no sign yet that the outbreak has dampened demand to see movies despite the seven-month delay in the release of the new James Bond film No Time To Die.

Nevertheless shares in the company fell seven per cent on fears that the public may increasingly stay away from places where they worry they may pick up the illness.

Some film industry analysts have reportedly estimated the outbreak could wipe £4 billion off the global box office.