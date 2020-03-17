🔥Stobart's sale of Southend airport stake is stalled amid coronavirus disruption🔥

Logistics group Stobart on Tuesday said a potential 25% sale of its London Southend airport for up to £200 million is on ice owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The company gave the update alongside warning additional liquidity is likely to be required as it tries to grapple with a predicted slump in passenger numbers. It will look at different funding options.

Southend relied on FlyBe, in which Stobart was a major shareholder, for much of its traffic. The impact of the airline’s collapse has been worsened as others cancelled routes and grounded planes due to the virus.

Stobart said it has been in detailed discussions for several months regarding an initial minority investment from a potential partner.

The discussions indicated a headline value for the whole of Southend airport of £700 million-£800 million.

AviAlliance, a German-based firm which operates airports in Athens, Budapest and Puerto Rico is the partner, according to Sky News.

Stobart declined to comment on the name, but said: “No acceptable terms have been agreed and discussions have since been put on hold while both parties navigate the current Covid-19 outbreak.”