STL-Style plans 10-year anniversary street party

Identical twins Jeff and Randy Vines own STL-Style.

All good sons and daughters of St. Louis should mark March 28 on their to-do lists — and plan to head south, as in South Side.STL-Style, purveyors of graphic designs and apparel that promotes our fair burg, will celebrate 10 years of doing business at the corner of Cherokee Street and Compton Avenue.And they will do it in a most St. Louis style: a street party.Festivities are noon to 5 p.m. in front of the store at 3159 Cherokee Street. Appearances by Out Hrr Events, Brothers Lazaroff, Maxi Glamour and others are planned.In typically understated fashion, Jeff and Randy Vines, twin brothers who started the company online in 2001, are billing the event as “a block party for all ages and a must-do event for any self-respecting St. Louisan.”

