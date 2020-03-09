STL set: Jon Hamm may join movie with Cedric the Entertainer

Soon, there could be a movie with not one, but two, favorite sons of STL.Hollywood news sheets GeekTyrant reports that No. 1 celeb Jon Hamm is talking with renowned director Steven Soderbergh about filling a role in “Kill Switch,” Soderbergh’s latest project.If a pact gets inked, Hamm will star alongside Cedric the Entertainer (aka Cedric Kyles), who is a Berkeley High graduate.Others attached to the project are (Kansas City, Mo. native) Don Cheadle and Sebastian Stan of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”The story is about a group of criminals “brought together under mysterious circumstances and have to work together to uncover what’s really going on when their simple job goes completely sideways,” the sheet reports.

