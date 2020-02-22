steve’s-hot-dogs-reopening-feb.-26

🔥Steve’s Hot Dogs reopening Feb. 26🔥

St. Louis Style Hyaaah! Dog from Steve’s Hot Dogs

Photo by Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch

Steve’s Hot Dogs will reopen its location at 3457 Magnolia Avenue in Tower Grove Avenue on Wednesday (Feb. 26). Sauce first reported the news, which Steve’s then shared on Facebook.Off the Menu was not able to contact owner Steve Ewing on Friday.Per Steve’s Facebook post, the restaurant will open at 4 p.m. Wednesday.The Tower Grove East location of Steve’s closed Feb. 1. The original Steve’s brick-and-mortar location on the Hill closed last year.More as Off the Menu learns it.

