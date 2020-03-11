🔥Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Claims Her Parents ‘Expected’ Her Porn Career🔥

You may not know Mikaela Spielberg as a porn star, but there’s a very good chance you recognize her famous last name. Spielberg is, in fact, the daughter of famous director Steven Spielberg and actress Kate Capshaw who as recently as February of 2020 kicked off a brand new porn career. Now, she’s speaking out about her choice and what her parents think about her newfound path.

In case you assumed they might be embarrassed, Mikaela Spielberg said in a recent interview that they were not shocked to find out she had taken on a new role within the porn industry.

My parents – despite what people have written – aren’t embarrassed, they were actually kind of expecting it to be my career… some sort of outsider art… or taboo art, because they’ve always known that I was a little bit neurotic. That’s not to say all performers are neurotic…just the kind of performer I am – they’ve always known that whatever I wanted to do in life I probably was going to do it whether they liked it or not.

The 24-year-old first spoke out about her porn career in February to The Sun, noting at the time that she told her famous parents right away about the choice. She also said on Instagram that “safe, sane, consensual” is the goal of her new career choice and she has been open in multiple forums about porn being a way to explore her life as a “sexual creature.”

In this new second interview with The Sun, she elaborated on what happened when she told Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw about her decision, revealing,

So it kind of felt like a little bit of a relief. It was like they were preparing themselves to get the news for this and they’re not sad for me and my choice of career. I’m not sad for them. People shouldn’t be sad for them. That’s the one big thing – people are like, ‘I feel sorry for your parents.’ Nobody here is a victim.

If you know much about Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, you may already know there are seven kids in the family and that the couple met in Hollywood when Spielberg cast her in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Two of the kids are also actresses, including former Grey’s Anatomy Jessica Capshaw, who is the daughter of Kate Capshaw and Robert Capshaw. Sasha Rebecca Spielberg, the daughter of Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg, also acts.

The couple married back in 1991 and their family has been a blend of both biological and adopted kids, as well as kids from previous marriages. Mikaela was adopted back In 1996.

In the tell-all interview, Mikaela Spielberg also spoke out about her recent domestic violence arrest and subsequent charge, which occurred shortly after she made her porn career announcement and which she has openly admitted came after a night of heavy drinking.

In fact, she says her parents were much more worried about her drinking than her porn career, noting that,

Before I got sober, they [my parents] were like, ‘We’re scared about your drinking. I’m more scared that you’re going to die from that.’ They also were thinking about the career stuff. They were like, as long as those two things are separate, we’re not embarrassed by you.

Mikaela is now one week sober. We’ll keep you updated as she fully focuses on her porn career.