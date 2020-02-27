🔥Steven Spielberg Won’t Direct Indiana Jones 5 After All🔥

Well this is a first. Through its highs and lows, the Indiana Jones franchise has always had Steven Spielberg at the helm, and for years it’s been expected that he would reprise directing duties for the long-awaited Indiana Jones 5. However, word’s come in that Spielberg is bowing out of directing the next installment, but there’s already a replacement being lined up.

According to Variety, talks are in motion for Logan and Ford v Ferrari director James Mangold to succeed Steven Spielberg on Indiana Jones 5. The outlet also reports that Spielberg will remain attached as an executive producer, and that the decision not to direct was entirely his, as he wanted to “pass along Indy’s whip to a new generation to bring their perspective to the story.”

While Indiana Jones isn’t the only major franchise that Steven Spielberg has worked on (see Jaws and Jurassic Park, both of which he kicked off), until now, this was the only one where he’d been in the director’s chair for every entry. Whether James Mangold is handed the creative reins to Indiana Jones 5 or someone else, even with Spielberg still being somewhat involve, we’re entering uncharted cinematic territory.