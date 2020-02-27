🔥Steven Spielberg Leaving Indiana Jones 5 Reopens Debate About Whether There Should Even Be A Movie🔥

It’s been 12 years since the last Indiana Jones movie, which itself came almost 20 years after the third entry in the series. While a fifth film was announced years ago, numerous delays pushed the project back to the point that we still haven’t seen it yet. Harrison Ford was already in his 70s when this project was first being discussed, but now he’s closer to 80. There were already a lot of people who weren’t sure that a fifth Indiana Jones really needed to happen, and now, with word that Steven Spielberg has reportedly stepped down from directing, a lot more people are wondering out loud if maybe we shouldn’t just drop the whole thing.

Throughout the four films of the franchise, there have been a remarkable number of constants. Harrison Ford wore the fedora. Steven Spielberg was behind the camera. George Lucas helped create the story and acted as producer. John Williams wrote the music. To many, these are all quite necessary pieces in the Indiana Jones puzzle, and if they’re not all going to be present, maybe the idea should be scrapped.

A lot of people clearly don’t want to see a repeat of the poorly received Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, but hoped Indiana Jones V would help wash that taste out of our collective mouths. Without Spielberg, maybe the whole thing is just a bad idea now.

In my mind, literally the ONLY reason you’d do an INDIANA JONES V would be to course-correct after CRYSTAL SKULL. This was Spielberg’s chance to leave the franchise on a high note, basically a do-over. So, with him out of the equation I don’t know why you do this, period.— Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) February 26, 2020

Steven Spielberg has had one of the great careers as a director in movie history. He’s created crown pleasing adventure stories and serious award-worthy drama. In recent years Spielberg has been known more for the latter category, and so one of the reasons that people were excited by the idea of a new Indiana Jones was to see Spielberg return to the genre that so many grew up with. Considering that, at 73 himself, he only has so many projects left, there wasn’t going to be that many more chances, fans were hoping this would be Spielberg’s action-opus.

INDY 5 should have been Spielberg’s FURY ROAD. The old master returning with something to prove and showing every other filmmaker on the planet how it’s done. He should have done it with half the budget of the last one and five times the energy. Oh well… I can dream.— Dean Lines (@deanlines) February 26, 2020

As mentioned, many saw the new Indiana Jones as a movie that could redeem the franchise following the poorly received Crystal Skull, but it seems that, even those that appreciated that film aren’t convinced the franchise should move forward without Steven Spielberg.

I LOVE many aspects of Crystal Skull and I genuinely like the movie as a whole.And I’ve always said that I’d pay good money to watch Harrison Ford take a shit, so long as he was wearing the fedora.But no Spielberg? Maybe we should just let it end where it did.— Dr. Josh Roush (@JoshRoush) February 27, 2020

While it seems more than likely that, one way or another, the Indiana Jones franchise will continue forward even after the principal players have left, nobody has any real idea what that could look like. It seems quite clear that when the day comes that the series does something entirely new, fans won’t be entirely on board, and maybe this is all the sign that it’s time for it all to stop now.

Making an Indiana Jones movie without Spielberg is kind of like making a no cheese pizza. Sure, you could do it, but why bother?— Dr D.C. Ober (@ober_d) February 27, 2020

And it’s still possible that could happen. While it’s being reported that James Mangold is in talks to take over directorial duties on Indy V, there’s no guarantee that deal will be struck, and if a director can’t be found, maybe the decision will be made to simply say goodbye to Indiana Jones.

