🔥Steven Mnuchin’s wife sides with Greta Thunberg after he mocks teen’s climate views🔥

January 27, 2020 | 2: 37am | Updated January 27, 2020 | 2: 38am

Louise Linton, the wife of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, displayed her support for environmental activist Greta Thunberg in a now-deleted Instagram post just days after her husband mocked the Swedish teen for her views on climate change.

“I stand with Greta on this issue,” Linton wrote on her page. “(I don’t have a degree in economics either) We need to drastically reduce our use of fossil fuels. Keep up the fight @gretathunberg.”

The Scottish-born actress, who describes herself as “Not a Republican. Not a Democrat. Humanitarian & Animal welfare activist. Pro-Environment. Vegan ” removed the posting on Saturday but screenshots of it were widely circulated on Twitter.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last week, Mnuchin questioned 17-year-old Thunberg’s credentials after she warned the gathering about the consequences of using fossil fuels.

“Is she the chief economist or who is she? I’m confused,” Mnuchin mocked Thunberg. “After she goes and studies economics in college she can come back and explain that to us.”

Thunberg responded to Mnuchin on Twitter last Thursday.

“My gap year ends in August, but it doesn’t take a college degree in economics to realise that our remaining 1,5° carbon budget and ongoing fossil fuel subsidies and investments don’t add up,” wrote Thunberg, who was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year in December.

“So either you tell us how to achieve this mitigation or explain to future generations and those already affected by the climate emergency why we should abandon our climate commitments,” Thunberg wrote.

Linton has sparked criticism before for posing with her husband with a sheet of newly printed dollars bills while visiting the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in a photo in which critics likened her to a villain in a James Bond movie.

She also flaunted her designer wardrobe after walking off a plane following a taxpayer-funded flight to view an eclipse.