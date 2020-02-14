🔥Steven Bergwijn on Tottenham plan to launch Premier League title push next season🔥

New Tottenham signing Steven Bergwijn says the club are targeting a first Premier League title next season.

Sixth-placed Spurs trail champions-elect Liverpool by 36 points ahead of Sunday’s trip to Aston Villa, but manager Jose Mourinho said after his appointment in November that they could win the League next term.

Asked what he wanted to achieve at Spurs, Bergwijn told Sky Sports: “Everything that is possible. I think we have to look to next season and everybody wants to be champions. [I want] to win as much as possible, I want to achieve that.”

Bergwijn is set to return at Villa Park after being ineligible for the FA Cup fourth-round replay win over Southampton before the winter-break. The winger, who joined from PSV Eindhoven last month, marked his debut with a brilliant opening goal in the 2-0 win over Manchester City. “It was like a dream for me, it was amazing,” he said.

“It was a hard game but we worked hard for each other. I didn’t know what to do [when I scored]. Mourinho was happy for me, but he was happy that we got the three points, he told me just to play. He has worked with a lot of big players so he knows what he is doing.”

Ben Davies will be involved for the first time since Mourinho’s first match in charge after the Welshman recovered from ankle ligament damage.

“I feel ready now and I can’t wait to get back out there,” Davies said. “I want to be part of the group.”

Spurs are also hoping to welcome back Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso, who missed the win over Saints with muscle problems, but long-term absentees Harry Kane (hamstring) and Moussa Sissoko (knee) remain sidelined.