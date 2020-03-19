🔥Steve Parish offers update on Crystal Palace academy redevelopment amid coronavirus shutdown🔥

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish says the club intend to begin focus on the brand new academy at the earliest opportunity, though won’t risk anything given the existing coronavirus pandemic.

The Eagles chief was in attendance at Bromley Council’s planning meeting yesterday evening because the club were granted planning approval for the redevelopment of the academy site by 12 votes to 1.

Palace, who announced the plans in October because they look to end up being the sixth London club with Category One academy status, had hoped to really have the ongoing work finished with time for the brand new season, though that may be under threat given the existing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Palace first team training ground is closed for the week because the club await further news on the problem.

“We do have a concern with the existing situation, if that stops us for a few justification with getting on with the building work – it can,” said Parish.

“You can find more important priorities right now than this even, but that accepted we will crack on as once we can soon.”

After the work is completed, however, Palace could have the facility open to their development squads quite, along with the neighborhood.

The plans include one covered full-size 3G pitch and also another outside and a full-size DESSO (hybrid) pitch – that may aid them in the bid to beat other London clubs to the very best talent in the administrative centre.

“That is an academy we are able to all be really pleased with right in the center of our catchment area,” said Parish.

“Getting a parcel has been very hard and attaining planning, probably the most complex thing has been environmentally friendly side – the flow of the water accumulating on the pitches. It’s been an unbelievable complicated project.

“I believe this can give a fantastic possibility to the boys, not within their footballing development however in their educational mentoring just. We are able to improve all those with the facilities that people ‘ve got.”