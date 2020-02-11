🔥Steve McQueen review: Beauty and bleakness as seen by one of our great visionaries🔥

Emerging from three hours in this exhibition, it was clear to me that no artist has explored the human body with greater originality and power in the last two decades than Steve McQueen.

His engagement with the human form veers from extreme close-ups on a single female eye to capturing a workforce within a South African gold mine. The body is found at play on Grenadian boats and beaches, at work in that mine and supine in a hotel bedroom. Bodies fall from the sky to their deaths, lay at rest in a funeral parlour and are entombed beneath earth and concrete.

This extraordinary power to convey physical experience also defines McQueen’s cinematic work, more famous than his art in recent years — think of his moving depiction of Michael Fassbender’s wasting form as hunger striker Bobby Sands in Hunger (2008) or the unflinching exploration of the violence of slavery in Oscar-winner 12 Years a Slave (2013).

For McQueen there’s no hierarchy between feature film and artworks — they’re all “equally big to me when I’m working on them”, he says. What links his work is a concern with truth: “It’s about not blinking.” Inevitably, that sharp focus on reality encompasses his own experience inhabiting a black body.

McQueen turns the camera on himself in two of the 12 films and videos on view and his attention radiates out, through his family, to explore aspects of the African diaspora — those miners; his ancestral Grenadian background; US state surveillance of the African American musician Paul Robeson.

Yet politics are implicit rather than front and centre. When McQueen films the Statue of Liberty from a helicopter in Static (2009), the restless encircling movement disorientates us, but also renders this formidable symbol vulnerable. At one point it’s as if the statue is unmoored from Liberty Island. His film is the anti-picture-postcard view: seagulls nest in Liberty’s armpit, pollution filth marks her robes, the industrial New Jersey sprawl lies beyond her. It’s impossible not to read this symbolically: the values she represents are increasingly contested.

(Steve McQueen. Courtesy the artist, Thomas Dane Gallery and Marian Goodman Gallery)

McQueen first turned to historical injustices when he went to Grenada in 2002. Initially visiting for his grandmother’s funeral, he stayed to make two of his best films, Carib’s Leap (2002) and Ashes (2002-15). The two parts of Carib’s Leap are normally shown together, but here are separated. In the exhibition, on a high-hung screen, we see a sky almost blanched out, only interrupted by the occasional silhouetted falling figure, a reference to the islanders who, faced with capture by French invaders, chose instead to leap to their deaths.

The second part, on Tate Modern’s facade, pictures the cycle of life over the course of a day in Grenada, from youthful innocence in young children swimming, through adults’ working lives, to cadavers lying in caskets. This gave me one of the most unforgettable, if uncomfortable, art experiences I’ve had: standing freezing beneath the Millennium Bridge, witnessing the rich colours of McQueen’s film reflected, shimmering, in the driving rain.

Ashes is another diptych, but shown on two sides of a single screen. On one is idyllic, sunlit footage McQueen shot in Grenada of a beautiful young man, Ashes, cavorting on the prow of a boat. The other features the sombre but functional construction of the tomb of Ashes after his murder. In these two sequences, McQueen’s formal mastery is clear: the contrast of the bright colour of body, boat and ocean versus the drab reality of gravestone, earth and concrete.

McQueen matches compelling subject matter with remarkable film-making rigour. Western Deep (2002), set in the gold mine, captures the horror of the men’s work as much in the abstract passages of darkness as in the clear pictures of their environment, through punctuating the violent noise of mining with calm but tense moments of silence. He shoots it on Super 8 and projects it to the size of a wall, to creating film grain the texture of rock.

When he shoots Tricky performing his song Girls in a studio, in Girls, Tricky (2001), he matches the musician’s almost shamanic performance by closing in tightly on his face before spinning the camera to show him as a silhouette, shaking like one possessed against the studio window. Even in the early film Exodus (1992/97), McQueen’s apparently casual following of two men carrying potted palms with a video camera has a distinct compositional structure and rigour.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Only when he uses found images, as in Once Upon a Time (2002), using the pictures sent on Nasa’s Voyager missions, and End Credits (2012 on) looking at decades of surveillance of Robeson, does that visceral impact decline. And the sculpture Weight (2016), a prison bed with a gold-plated mosquito net — intended, I think, to be a moment of absence amid so much human presence — feels incongruous, like the work of another artist interrupting the show.

That aside, this is a stirring, at times gut-wrenching and yet beautiful show; McQueen is one our great visionaries, whether in the museum or the cinema.

Tate Modern, SE1 (020 7887 8888, tate.org.uk), 13 Feb-May 11

