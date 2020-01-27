Home CELEBRITY NEWS 🔥Stereophonics announce two huge UK outdoor shows🔥

🔥Stereophonics announce two huge UK outdoor shows🔥

By
Mary Smith
-
7
0
stereophonics-announce-two-huge-uk-outdoor-shows

Stereophonics have confirmed two “very special” outdoor shows this summer in Scotland and Wales.

Kelly Jones and his bandmates will visit Bught Park in Inverness, Scotland on Saturday 11 July and Vaynol Park in Bangor, Wales on Saturday 25 July. Tickets go on sale at 10am this Friday (January 31) at this link, with a pre-sale starting this Wednesday (January 29).

Kelly Jones of the Stereophonics performs on the main stage during Latitude Festival 2019
Kelly Jones of the Stereophonics performs on the main stage during Latitude Festival 2019

The new dates follow a string of UK shows this spring – see full dates below:

FEBRUARY


28 – SHEFFIELD Fly DSA Arena


29 – BIRMINGHAM Arena

MARCH


02 – BRIGHTON Centre


03 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC


06 – LONDON O2 Arena


07 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena


09 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Utilita Arena


10 – ABERDEEN PJ Live Arena


11 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro


13 – MANCHESTER Arena


14 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena


15 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

JULY


11 – INVERNESS Bught Park


25 – BANGOR Vaynol Park

Stereophonics are also among the leading acts heading up the Teenage Cancer Trust shows for 2020.

The annual series of fundraising shows returns to the Royal Albert Hall once more between March 25-29, this year marking the 30th anniversary of the charity.

Meanwhile, Jones admitted last year that he almost quit the band following their 2018 tour.

”Our last gig of the world tour was September 2018, in Brooklyn – I was done, had written no songs, nothing new, I thought I felt like quitting,” he said.

Jones said that after spending a bit of time away from his bandmates, though, he got some ideas for songs on the band’s album ‘Kind’, which hit shelves last October.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here