🔥Stereophonics announce two huge UK outdoor shows🔥

Stereophonics have confirmed two “very special” outdoor shows this summer in Scotland and Wales.

Kelly Jones and his bandmates will visit Bught Park in Inverness, Scotland on Saturday 11 July and Vaynol Park in Bangor, Wales on Saturday 25 July. Tickets go on sale at 10am this Friday (January 31) at this link, with a pre-sale starting this Wednesday (January 29).

Kelly Jones of the Stereophonics performs on the main stage during Latitude Festival 2019

The new dates follow a string of UK shows this spring – see full dates below:

FEBRUARY



28 – SHEFFIELD Fly DSA Arena



29 – BIRMINGHAM Arena

MARCH



02 – BRIGHTON Centre



03 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC



06 – LONDON O2 Arena



07 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena



09 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Utilita Arena



10 – ABERDEEN PJ Live Arena



11 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro



13 – MANCHESTER Arena



14 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena



15 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

JULY



11 – INVERNESS Bught Park



25 – BANGOR Vaynol Park

Stereophonics are also among the leading acts heading up the Teenage Cancer Trust shows for 2020.

The annual series of fundraising shows returns to the Royal Albert Hall once more between March 25-29, this year marking the 30th anniversary of the charity.

Meanwhile, Jones admitted last year that he almost quit the band following their 2018 tour.

”Our last gig of the world tour was September 2018, in Brooklyn – I was done, had written no songs, nothing new, I thought I felt like quitting,” he said.

Jones said that after spending a bit of time away from his bandmates, though, he got some ideas for songs on the band’s album ‘Kind’, which hit shelves last October.