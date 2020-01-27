🔥Stereophonics announce two huge UK outdoor shows🔥

Stereophonics have confirmed two “very special” outdoor shows this summer in Scotland and Wales.
Kelly Jones and his bandmates will visit Bught Park in Inverness, Scotland on Saturday 11 July and Vaynol Park in Bangor, Wales on Saturday 25 July. Tickets go on sale at 10am this Friday (January 31) at this link, with a pre-sale starting this Wednesday (January 29).
The new dates follow a string of UK shows this spring – see full dates below:
FEBRUARY
28 – SHEFFIELD Fly DSA Arena
29 – BIRMINGHAM Arena
MARCH
02 – BRIGHTON Centre
03 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC
06 – LONDON O2 Arena
07 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena
09 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Utilita Arena
10 – ABERDEEN PJ Live Arena
11 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro
13 – MANCHESTER Arena
14 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena
15 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena
JULY
11 – INVERNESS Bught Park
25 – BANGOR Vaynol Park
Stereophonics are also among the leading acts heading up the Teenage Cancer Trust shows for 2020.
The annual series of fundraising shows returns to the Royal Albert Hall once more between March 25-29, this year marking the 30th anniversary of the charity.
Meanwhile, Jones admitted last year that he almost quit the band following their 2018 tour.
”Our last gig of the world tour was September 2018, in Brooklyn – I was done, had written no songs, nothing new, I thought I felt like quitting,” he said.
Jones said that after spending a bit of time away from his bandmates, though, he got some ideas for songs on the band’s album ‘Kind’, which hit shelves last October.