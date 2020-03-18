🔥Stephen Merchant, Sara Pascoe, Jo Brand among artists joining in new online Stay at Home Festival🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Sara Pascoe, Stephen Merchant, Jo Brand and Mark Gatiss are among a group of comedians, artists and musicians to take part in a new daily online festival.

The Stay at Home Festival, hosted by comedians Josie Long and Robin Ince, will be live-streamed every day from March 19, hoping to plug the gap as gigs and festivals have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The pair will kick things off with lives show of their own podcasts Book Shambles and Science Shambles, co-hosted by Professor Brian Cox, before inviting guests such as Russell Kane, Mark Watson, Grace Petrie, John Luke Roberts, Nikesh Shukla and Chris Hadfield to join them virtually for The Stay at Home Show.

Long and Ince announced the news saying: “It is stating the obvious to say that strange days have got a hell of a lot stranger with many people facing confusion and anxiety during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“Artists have nowhere to play and audiences have nowhere to go to to be distracted. Venues are having to close, gigs are having to be cancelled and festivals abandoned.

“It’s fair to say it might be a bit rough and ready in places but that’s where we’re at with things.”

They added that although the shows will be available to watch free, there will be ways to pay and “we’ll be plugging those mercilessly with any profit we make going direct to the acts and artists who have been hit hardest by having their livelihood taken away.”

Viewers are also invited to join in as the hosts and guests will take questions live on Twitter during the show.

The Stay at Home Festival joins a growing number of virtual events being announced as artists find ways to perform in isolation.

See below for the first week’s schedule of shows. More names will be added in the coming weeks.

Thursday March 19 – 8: 30pm – Book Shambles with Robin Ince, Josie Long and Trent Burton.

Saturday March 21 – 3: 00pm – Science Shambles with Robin Ince, Dr Helen Czerski and Miranda Lowe.

Sunday March 22 – 9: 00pm – The Stay at Home Comedy Club with Josie Long, John Luke Roberts, Tiernan Douieb and more.

Monday March 23 – 10: 00am – The Stay at Home Show with Robin Ince, Josie Long, Mark Gatiss, Grace Petrie, George Egg.

Tuesday March 24 – 10: 00am – The Stay at Home Show with Robin Ince, Josie Long, Professor Brian Cox, Bec Hill, David McAlmont.

Wednesday March 25 – 10: 00am – The Stay at Home Show with Robin Ince, Josie Long, Jo Brand and more.

Thursday March 26 – 10: 00am – The Stay at Home Show with Robin Ince, Josie Long, Sara Pascoe, Natalie Haynes and Ben Norris.

Thursday March 26 – 6: 00pm – The Stay at Home Show Evening Show with Robin Ince, Josie Long and Chris Hadfield.

Monday March 30 – 10: 00am – The Stay at Home Show Show with Robin Ince, Josie Long, Philippa Perry, Gecko and Howard Read.

Wednesday April 1 – 10: 00am – The Stay at Home Show Evening Show with Robin Ince, Josie Long, Luke Wright and Laura Kidd.