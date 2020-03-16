Stephen Marley’s concert at the Old Rock House moves from April to July

Stephen Marley performs during the “Catch A Fire Tour 2015” stop at The Paramount in Huntington, Long Island on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP)

Stephen Marley’s April 5 concert at the Old Rock House moves to July 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets from the original date will be honored at the new date. Get more information at oldrockhouse.com.The move comes in the wake of the changing concert climate in the wake of COVID-19.

Sturgill Simpson’s “A Good Look’n Tour” stop at Chaifetz Arena is back on the schedule. The new date is May 27. The show has been postponed in…

Mayor Lyda Krewson announced a ban on events with over 1,000 people until further notice as Live Nation and AEG Presents announced they were putting large tours through the end of the month.

Some of the shows include Allen Stone, Grouplove, Graham Nash, Railroad Earth, Ryan Hurd and several other shows.

