🔥Stephen Malkmus – Traditional Techniques review: A curious exploration into new ground🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Traditional Techniques is curious in both senses of the word. While recording Sparkle Hard, his 2018 album with the Jicks, Stephen Malkmus became enticed by some of the acoustic instruments lying around the studio.

The Pavement frontman experimented with them and soon after produced this: an album in which the twangs of a rabab, an Afghan stringed instrument, the rippled tones of a kaval flute and other non-Western sounds meet the distinctly American styles of folk and country music.

Album opener ACC Kirtan is a tapestry, with threads of downtempo bluegrass, spiritual jazz and plenty else unspooling across more than six minutes.

Other songs are similarly colourful, but more tightly wound. The scraggy 12-string on Xian Man is bolstered by a garage-rock groove, while standout track Shadowbanned has a freaky, spangled psychedelia to it.

10 albums you need to hear this March

But, like any exploration, not all new ground is quite so exciting. Brainwashed and Signal Western are pleasant but sound half-baked. Juliefingette is probably the most Pavement-ish thing on here, but lacks the depth.

The lyrics, delivered in Malkmus’ elastic drawl, are typically cryptic and don’t add much, although there is some enjoyably daft humour: “I’m Miles Davis better than any of you”.