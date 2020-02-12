🔥Stephanie Simpson: Family of British hiker missing in New Zealand left feeling 'helpless' as search continues🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The family of a British backpacker missing in New Zealand have told how they have been left feeling “helpless” as the search continues.

Stephanie Simpson, 32, messaged her family on Thursday about plans to go “tramping” at Mount Aspiring National Park on the South Island.

The alarm was raised when she failed to turn up to her landscaping job on Monday, sparking a search of the region where flooding claimed two lives.

Ms Simpson’s brother-in-law Sam Hazelton has said the family are “really struggling” but “just hanging in there” as the search mission goes on.

He told Sky News: “We hope upon hope for good news.

“It’s the waiting. We go to bed thinking ‘what more can we do’, which is very little.

“We don’t sleep and then we get up and Stephanie hasn’t been found, and then there is a whole other day to get through. We all feel so helpless.”

On Wednesday, drones with thermal imaging were to be deployed in the area along with search and rescue teams on the ground and a helicopter.

Flash floods and incessant torrential rains hit New Zealand’s South Island last week leaving several hundred tourists stranded for days.

It was not clear if Ms Simpson’s hike at the Mount Aspiring National Park was affected by the rains.

Ms Simpson is reportedly from Essex and her parents were flying to New Zealand to help with the search.