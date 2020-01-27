🔥Steph McGovern teases Dan Walker over their reunion on BBC Breakfast🔥

Dan Walker was left ‘red-faced’ after ex-BBC Breakfast host Stephanie McGovern responded to a Tweet he had sent out showing him with an arm around her.

Steph, 37, told Dan ‘you can let go of me now’.

Read more: Steph McGovern shows off friends’ adorable presents for newborn

Steph came back to BBC Breakfast last week (22.1.20) to say hello to her old team.

Dan tweeted out an image, saying: “What an absolute treat to have @stephbreakfast back on the #BBCBreakfast sofa this morning and lovely to meet little mini McGovern too.”

The image showed Dan, 42, with his arm around Steph, and she soon responded by saying: “Love these guys #TVfamily.

“You can let go of me now Dan.”

She followed her comment with a cry-laughter emoji.

Dan, in turn, replied, admitting: “Not sure what happened there Steph.

It was the emotion of it all.

“It was the emotion of it all.”

She also followed his Tweet with another cry-laughter emoji.

Steph was emotional at Bill’s message (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Steph McGovern hints at what her first Christmas as a mum was like

Steph, who gave birth to her first daughter last November, bowed out of BBC Breakfast and moved to Channel 4.

During her re-appearance on the sofa, she received a message from former co-presenter, Bill Turnbull, and was moved to tears.

Bill, 63, who is battling cancer, sent Steph a video message in which he wished her all the best in her new job.

“Ah Bill, I love Bill,” she said.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.