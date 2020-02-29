step-afrika!-brings-dance-and-culture-across-the-country

🔥Step Afrika! brings dance and culture across the country🔥

News Uncategorized
mariya smith0

Step Afrika! returns to New York as part of an anniversary tour that continues to spread the long legacy of “stepping” across the globe. The professional dance company is making a three-week off-Broadway run, bringing the tradition rooted in African culture and born on black college campuses to audiences from around the country. Michelle Miller speaks to Brian Williams, the company’s founder, about what it means to bring stepping and the history behind it to new audiences.

Related Posts

49ers-report-card:-who-failed-most-in-super-bowl-collapse-to-chiefs?

49ers report card: Who failed most in Super Bowl collapse to Chiefs?

syed
fact-check:-president-trump-delivers-his-3rd-state-of-the-union-address

FACT CHECK: President Trump Delivers His 3rd State Of The Union Address

John koli
the-family-friendly-west-london-district-where-renters-put-down-roots

The family-friendly west London district where renters put down roots

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *