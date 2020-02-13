You are the owner of this article.

Steely Dan to headline Variety’s Dinner with the Stars at Stifel Theatre

Steely DanCourtesy of the artist

Steely Dan will headline Variety’s Dinner with the Stars event at 8 p.m. April 25 at Stifel Theatre. Comedian and actor Joe Torry will host.The evening will also feature a performance by the Variety Children’s Chorus and a celebration of Variety’s 2020 Man and Woman of the year, Lawrence K. Otto and Suzanne Slitherwood.Tickets are $72 and $137 and are on sale at ticketmaster.com. All funds raised go directly to Variety Kids. Steely Dan’s Walter Becker died in 2017; Donald Fagen remains.Dinner is not included with the concert ticket. For dinner information go to varietystl.org/dinner-with-the-stars.

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

“St. Louis Superman,” the documentary about Bruce Franks Jr. is up for an Academy Award Sunday night.

After much speculation on Wednesday, the Rolling Stones made it official Thursday, announcing a 15-city “No Filter” tour that includes St. Louis.

A formal concert announcement looks imminent for a show at the Dome at America’s Center.

Swae Lee was also on the bill, joining Malone for their Grammy-nominated song “Sunflower” from “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

The pop group brought the tour to Enterprise Center in September.

Also on the show are Bill Kreutzmann, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti. Tickets go on sale Feb. 14.

Janet Jackson will perform new music from her forthcoming album “Black Diamond” along with greatest hits and a special performance of “Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814.”

The show is part of Rage Against the Machine’s “Public Service Announcement Tour.” Tickets go on sale Feb. 13.

Tickets for the rock legend’s show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The show is part of Rage Against the Machine’s “Public Service Announcement Tour.” Tickets go on sale Feb. 13.

Steely DanCourtesy of the artist

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics