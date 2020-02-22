🔥Steamboats on Missouri River met with dangers galore🔥

“Great Fire at St. Louis, 1849,” a color lithograph by Nathaniel Currier

Missouri History Museum Photograph and Print Collection

Steamboats that plied the lower Missouri River in the 19th century had a rough go of it. In “Steamboat Disasters of the Lower Missouri River,” Vicki Berger Erwin and James Erwin of Kirkwood describe the dangers.“We did expand the definition of ‘disaster’ beyond wrecks,” the married authors note in their introduction. “We include disease, fire, explosions, crimes, war and even ice.”Their account covers 1817, when the Zebulon Pike arrived in St. Louis as the first Missouri River steamboat, through 1935, when the Hermann (since 1925, the only steamboat still on the river) went away for good.The book’s index lists 56 individual boats by name. That may seem like a lot, but as the authors explain: “The steamboats that operated on the Missouri River were cheap to build and built cheaply. They certainly were not built to last. The average life span of a Missouri River steamboat was three years, about half the average of Mississippi River boats.”Potential buyers may raise their eyebrows at the price tag of $23.99 for a trade paperback book. But the book’s pages are glossy, allowing for superb reproduction of the many photos and drawings.As befits local writers, the Erwins devote a lot of coverage to St. Louis disasters. One was the Great St. Louis Fire of 1849, when flames from a moored burning boat spread to 18 others and then to downtown, wreaking havoc.