🔥Steam Game Festival begins today, offering limited time demos🔥

The Steam Game Festival is launching later today to showcase numerous upcoming games.

The first-ever Steam Game Festival took place last December, happening alongside the overall game Awards, and it’ll be hosted showing off new games which were scheduled to be revealed at GDC (Game Developer’s Conference) before it’s cancellation because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival, which is online entirely, will reportedly deliver 40 free demos of games for you yourself to try on Steam. Year last, there have been only 14 demos released.

GDC’s cancellation was a shock for indie game developers since it is really a huge conference to allow them to showcase almost all their latest projects, they hope that the Steam Game Festival shall help take into account this lack of a platform.

The Steam storefront will list all of the demos available (Steam)

Shining a spotlight on the upcoming indie games, news of the impending festival was announced on Twitter:

December’s Steam Game Festival demos were only designed for 48 hours, but this right time for the Spring iteration, the games will undoubtedly be go on Steam from 5pm GMT today and can remain so before same time on March 23.

People online have responded positively to the Steam Game Festival being held instead of GDC, praising the truth that it’s a lot more convenient.

The demos will undoubtedly be on the Steam website after the festival goes live, so continue checking and obtain playing.

With the required time to take pleasure from them, now could be the perfect possibility to give some new games a go, particularly if you’re self-isolating or have to distract yourself.