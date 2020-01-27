🔥Steak with crushed potatoes and chimichurri recipe🔥

A steak for sharing – which in my eyes is quite a treat – with a dressing and side that can be prepped in advance.

Prep time: 15 minutes, plus marinating time | Cooking time: 15 minutes

SERVES

two

INGREDIENTS

1 red chilli

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 bunch of flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped, stalks and all

1 tsp dried oregano, or leaves from a few sprigs of fresh oregano, finely chopped

2 tbsp red-wine vinegar

100ml extra-virgin olive oil

1 large rib-eye steak (about 450g)

350g new potatoes

4 spring onions, trimmed and finely sliced

METHOD