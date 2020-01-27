🔥Steak with crushed potatoes and chimichurri recipe🔥

A steak for sharing – which in my eyes is quite a treat – with a dressing and side that can be prepped in advance.
Prep time: 15 minutes, plus marinating time | Cooking time: 15 minutes
Contents
SERVES
two
INGREDIENTS
- 1 red chilli
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 bunch of flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped, stalks and all
- 1 tsp dried oregano, or leaves from a few sprigs of fresh oregano, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp red-wine vinegar
- 100ml extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 large rib-eye steak (about 450g)
- 350g new potatoes
- 4 spring onions, trimmed and finely sliced
METHOD
- Make the chimichurri in advance so it has a chance to develop its flavour. Halve the chilli, remove the seeds and finely chop. Place it in a mixing bowl with the garlic, herbs and red-wine vinegar, and season well. Add enough extra-virgin olive oil to loosen the mixture to a thick but spoonable dressing. Leave in the fridge for a few hours, or until needed.
- Take the steak out of the fridge at least 20 minutes before you are going to cook it. When ready, place a griddle pan on a high heat and bring a medium pan of salted water to the boil. Clean the potatoes, cut into even pieces 3-4cm in size, and boil for 10-12 minutes, or until cooked through.
- Meanwhile, rub the steak with a little of the oil, season generously and place on the searing-hot griddle pan. Leave the steak for 4-5 minutes without touching it, then flip it over and give it a further 3-4 minutes. Remove it from the griddle pan and leave on a chopping board to rest for a few minutes.
- While the steak is resting, finish the potatoes. Drain and return to the pan with the spring onion and a little extra-virgin olive oil. Season well and crush lightly with a potato masher.
- Slice the steak into strips and plate up with the potatoes. Finish with a couple of tablespoons of the chimichurri and serve straight away.