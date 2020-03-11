🔥'Steadfastness and courage': Millicent Fawcett's brooch to go on display at the Museum of London🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

A brooch that once belonged to suffragist leader Millicent Fawcett will go on permanent display for the first time this week.

The Museum of London will be showcasing the gold and enamel piece, which was made specifically for the activist as a gift from members of the National Union of Women’s Suffrage Societies — of which Millicent was the president.

It features white, red and green gems — the colour scheme of the NUWSS — and has the phrase “steadfastness and courage” adorned on the reverse, which is a direct reference to a speech made by Fawcett in 1913.

The unique piece was commissioned not only by the London Society of the NUWSS, but by members of other branches nationwide, as a token of gratitude towards their leader.

((Fawcett Society/Museum of London))

The brooch is currently on long-term loan from the Fawcett Society and is set to go on show in the People’s City Gallery.

At this moment in time, The Museum of London holds the world’s largest collection relating to women’s suffrage. The brooch, however, will be the first item which represents the non-militant movement.

Social and working history curator at the Museum of London, Beverley Cook, said: “The Museum of London has a unique and vast collection of objects relating to the militant suffragette campaign, key items of which are on permanent display.

“The brooch is, however, a highly welcome addition to the display and enables us to represent the key role also played by those women who fought constitutionally for the right to vote without taking direct militant actions.”

The piece was previously on temporary show at the Women’s Library. It also featured on a special edition of the Antiques Roadshow that marked the centenary of female suffrage.

Visitors will be able to view the brooch at the museum from March 13.

Museum of London, Barbican, EC2Y 5HN, museumoflondon.org.uk