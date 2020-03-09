🔥Stayers' Hurdle 2020: Cheltenham Festival big race betting guide, odds, preview, contenders and more🔥

Day three of the Cheltenham Festival is headlined by the Stayers’ Hurdle as Paisley Park looks to defend the crown he won 12 months ago.

Emma Lavelle’s stable star proved one of the most popular winners of the entire meeting last year, securing a fairytale success for owner Andrew Gemmell.

Run over three miles, the race has produced some memorable winners in recent years, with the likes of Baracouda, Inglis Drever, Big Buck’s and Thistlecrack among the victors since the turn of the century.

Scroll down for Standard Sport’s guide to eight of the key contenders…

Paisley Park

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Trainer: Emma Lavelle

Age: 8

Owner: Andrew Gemmell

Form: 111-11

Odds: 4/6

(Getty Images)

Horse guide: The defending champion is unbeaten in his last seven starts, a run dating back to the beginning of last season. Missed an intended engagement at Ascot just before Christmas on account of the ground but proved that was no real setback when cruising to a course-and-distance win on Trials Day the following month. Hard to see beat.

What they said: “He was as professional as he’s ever been and seems to be getting better. He keeps getting to the front and just doing enough. I think I love him.” – Trainer Emma Lavelle after Cleeve Hurdle win in January.

Summerville Boy

Jockey: TBC

Trainer: Tom George

Age: 8

Owner: R S Brookhouse

Form: -61F12

Odds: 8/1

Summerville Boy won over two miles at Cheltenham during his novice hurdle campaign (Action Images via Reuters)

Horse guide: Won the Supreme here two years ago but struggled with the step into open company last season. A brief dabble in novice chasing was brought to a swift end with fall at Sandown before Christmas, but won on return to hurdles before running a stormer to finish second to Paisley Park last time out.

What they said: “He has come out of the Cleeve unbelievably well. It was our first run over three miles – and it can take horses a while for them to get used to that kind of thing – so you would have thought he would improve a bit.” – Trainer Tom George

City Island

Jockey: Mark Walsh

Trainer: Martin Brassil

Age: 7

Owner: Sean & Bernardine

M​ulryan

Form: 11-6P2

Odds: 10/1

(PA)

Horse guide: Last year’s Ballymore winner showed nothing like that form went sent novice chasing this year so reverts back to the smaller obstacles on something of a salvage mission. Prep has been far from ideal, and would need to improve dramatically on even best form from last year to trouble the favourite.

What they said: “He’s always kept his best for the track, but he looks as though he retains all of his old ability at home to me anyway.” – Trainer Martin Brassil

Emitom

Jockey: TBC

Trainer: Warren Greatrex

Age: 6

Owner: The Spero

Partner​ship

Form: 112-61

Odds: 10/1

(Getty Images)

Horse guide: Was five-from-five under rules before finishing second to Champ at Aintree last season. ​Suffered a setback in the autumn and finished last on return at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day but showed full potential when hosing up on testing ground at Haydock last month.

What they said: “He’s only six and has got the world at his feet. To beat Paisley Park is a tall order, but he’s an up-and-coming horse.” – Trainer Warren Greatrex

Penhill

Jockey: TBC

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Age: 9

Owner: Tony Bloom

Form: 2/6322

Odds: 12/1

Penhill celebrates Stayers’ success in 2018 (Getty Images)

Horse guide: Twice a Festival winner, including in this race in 2018, but has endured all sorts of injury problems since at that remains his most recent success. Beaten 21 lengths by Benie Des Dieux on last start over this trip before finishing second in the Boyne Hurdle and looks well past his best.

What they said: “Penhill has had four runs into him by Willie Mullins. I wouldn’t be surprised if he chases Paisley Park home.” – All-time leading Cheltenham jockey Ruby Walsh.

Apple’s Jade

Jockey: TBC

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Age: 8

Owner: Gigginstown House Stud

Form: -5231P

Odds: 14/1

(Getty Images)

Horse guide: Likely to be farewell appearance for superstar mare who has looked a shadow of her former self this season, save for Leopardstown win at Christmas. Beaten as favourite on each of last two Cheltenham starts, too.

What they said: “Everyone said she’d gone and then she came back at Leopardstown so you never know. She’s won 11 Grade Ones now, no mare has done that before, so if she could come back and run well at Cheltenham I’d be delighted.” – Trainer Gordon Elliott

Bacardys

Jockey: TBC

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Age: 9

Owner: Shanakiel

Racing Syndicate​

Form: 6-2124

Odds: 16/1

(Getty Images)

Horse guide: Finished a distant sixth in this race a year ago and though finished first and second on first two starts this season, form has not worked out. Thrashed 23 lengths by Apple’s Jade on most recent start, but has been freshened up for this.

What they said: “He ran well in it a couple of years ago. I ran him back too quickly after he won at Navan in November.” – Trainer Willie Mullins.

The World’s End

Jockey: TBC

Trainer: Tom George

Age: 9

Owner: McNeill Family

Form: 9-131P

Odds: 25/1

(Getty Images)

Horse guide: Sent back over hurdles this year having proved a way short of top-class as a novice chaser. Impressed on each of first three starts, winning a Grade One, a Grade Two and placing behind Paisley Park and Thistlecrack but in the midst of running a poor race when pulled-up in testing conditions at Haydock last time out.

What they said: “He has been a revelation back over hurdles and his work now is really strong, as he never used to be very good as work horse but he has changed a lot this season.” – Trainer Tom George.

*All odds according to Betfair and correct as of 09/03/20.